Digicel is designated Fibre internet provider for CPL matches in Guyana

Latest update September 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With the Guyana Amazon Warriors kick-starting their first set of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) home matches today, Digicel on Tuesday announced that it will be providing its FibreX internet service for the matches that will be played here.
During a short press briefing at the Kingston, Georgetown Pegasus Corporate Office, it was revealed that since Digicel was the official service provider of the home matches for over 10 years, this year, the company remains the designated Fibre Internet provider for the CPL matches in Guyana.
Marking the launch of its Fibre internet services in Georgetown, Head of Digicel Business, Balaji Vinjimoor said, “As usual as we support CPL, this year also we are going to do the entire fibre internet for the stadium. We are providing at the entry points, we are providing for the media broadcasting room, we are providing at the VIP booths, in all about eight locations where we would be providing fibre. We are excited to be part of this event again and look forward to great service quality out there at the stadium.”
He added that Digicel Business is currently in the process of rolling out Fibre to businesses in Georgetown, providing fast, reliable, secure internet for businesses. The fibre internet service is being offered as low as $9,000.
Speaking at the press briefing too were two of CPL’s representatives, Nafeeza Rodriguez and Chaitram Singh, who expressed their gratitude for having Digicel on board to provide quality internet service for the home matches.
“We are glad to have Digicel on board with us; you know CPL is in its tenth year. We would have reached out to Digicel as they would have partnered with us from the starting. We reached out to them with this opportunity to provide the CPL in Guyana with fibre service and they’re readily taking up that task with us,” Singh stated.
Guyana is set to host the remaining CPL matches from today up until the finals which will be played on September 30.
Sep 21, 2022– Gurbaz, Shakib Al Hasan added to lineup Kaieteur News By Rawle Toney The scenarios for the Amazon Warriors to advance to Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Playoffs are – to simply put –...
Sep 21, 2022
Sep 21, 2022
Sep 21, 2022
Sep 21, 2022
Sep 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – President Ali on more than one occasion expressed severe disappointment on the reality of not having... more
Kaieteur News – Invariably when you visit a government office, you have to wait. The waiting is not all that bad if... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]