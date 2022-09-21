Digicel is designated Fibre internet provider for CPL matches in Guyana

Latest update September 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Sep 21, 2022

Kaieteur News – With the Guyana Amazon Warriors kick-starting their first set of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) home matches today, Digicel on Tuesday announced that it will be providing its FibreX internet service for the matches that will be played here.

During a short press briefing at the Kingston, Georgetown Pegasus Corporate Office, it was revealed that since Digicel was the official service provider of the home matches for over 10 years, this year, the company remains the designated Fibre Internet provider for the CPL matches in Guyana.

Head of Digicel Business, Balaji Vinjimoor is flanked by CPL’s representatives Nafeeza Rodriguez and Chaitram Singh

Marking the launch of its Fibre internet services in Georgetown, Head of Digicel Business, Balaji Vinjimoor said, “As usual as we support CPL, this year also we are going to do the entire fibre internet for the stadium. We are providing at the entry points, we are providing for the media broadcasting room, we are providing at the VIP booths, in all about eight locations where we would be providing fibre. We are excited to be part of this event again and look forward to great service quality out there at the stadium.”

He added that Digicel Business is currently in the process of rolling out Fibre to businesses in Georgetown, providing fast, reliable, secure internet for businesses. The fibre internet service is being offered as low as $9,000.

Speaking at the press briefing too were two of CPL’s representatives, Nafeeza Rodriguez and Chaitram Singh, who expressed their gratitude for having Digicel on board to provide quality internet service for the home matches.

“We are glad to have Digicel on board with us; you know CPL is in its tenth year. We would have reached out to Digicel as they would have partnered with us from the starting. We reached out to them with this opportunity to provide the CPL in Guyana with fibre service and they’re readily taking up that task with us,” Singh stated.

Guyana is set to host the remaining CPL matches from today up until the finals which will be played on September 30.

