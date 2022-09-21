Digicel commits $60M to Health Ministry’s Special Needs Project

Latest update September 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana, a long-standing partner of the Government and other organisations for social development across communities in Guyana, on Tuesday committed $60M in financial support to the Health Ministry’s Special Needs Project.
The project, which represents the Ministry’s long-term vision, is the creation of world-class development facilities for children with special needs across the 10 regions of Guyana. The initial period will see Digicel investing in special needs training for individuals and professionals within the disabilities sector in Guyana.
As part of its support and commitment, Digicel in a press release noted that it made the financial commitment of $60M over a three-year period to the Ministry to support special needs and rehabilitation services. This agreement will not only support the Ministry but will provide support to families living with disabilities in communities across Guyana.
Across the region and in Guyana, Digicel has been keen on developing sustainable programmes in areas like special needs, education and community development that impact key social and economic development markers.
“We have made a commitment to support the Ministry of Health as they strive to make a difference in the lives of the children and their caregivers. This is a small step in a long-term commitment, and it is envisioned that this project will continually enhance quality of life, and empower the people of the community and will provide a holistic approach to the well-being of families with special emphasis on health and education through various empowerment programmes,” noted Digicel CEO, Gregory Dean, at the signing of the agreement on Tuesday.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Malcolm Watkins expressed gratitude to Digicel for this initiative, stating it is immeasurable.
The release added, “…this partnership will facilitate and foster long-term enhancements to the health sector. This partnership falls under the testament of the Ministry of Health’s comprehensive approach to health care and we intend to build and strength on this partnership.”
