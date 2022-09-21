Latest update September 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

DDL, CPL celebrate 10th Anniversary partnership with commemorative rum

Sep 21, 2022 Sports

A look at the specially distilled DDL 10-year old commemorative rum to the 10th Anniversary partnership between DDL and the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

– El Dorado Master Bender’s CPL Rum launched

By Sean Devers

With much pop and splendour at spanking new and lavishly designed Pegasus Suites in Georgetown, Guyana, the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) on Monday Evening launched its El Dorado Masters Blended 10th Anniversary CPL T20 Rum.

The specially distilled rum is a commemorative edition in celebration of the DDL’s involvement with the Caribbean Premier League.

According to DDL, the special El Dorado rum is a unique blend of specially selected marques from the historical Port Mourant Double Wooden Pot Still, the French Savalle Still, and the Diamond Coffey Still that were laid down to age in American Oak ex-bourbon casks 10 years ago.

It was in the inaugural tournament in 2013 that DDL and the Hero CPL forged their partnership with El Dorado brand, rated as the best Rum in the world and since then the bond between El Dorado and the second most watched T20 league in the world has gotten stronger.

Director of Marketing Sharda Veeren spoke of the wonderful Union of a decade and told the gathering of dignitaries, distinguished guests, the media and several members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, that El Dorado Rum has been an official partner and sponsors the tournament’s Catch-of-the-Match award, which goes to one player in each game who takes a brilliant catch, since its inception.

From Left – Komal Samaroo, CEO of DDL, along with Director of CPL James Stewart and Pete Russell, Hero CPL CEO following the unveiling of the commemorative 10-year old rum. (Photo compliments: Terrence Thompson)

Director of CPL James Stewart spoke about the 10 years of magnificent partnership between Hero CPL and DDL and said it was about bringing people together.

Komal Samaroo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DDL highlighted the relationship with Cricket and the sugar estates in Guyana and stated that in the 1950s Sir Clyde Walcott, who was a part of the famous 3Ws, spent some time at Estate Port Mourant and discovered Rohan Kanhai, Basil Butcher and Joe Soloman. He added that Roy Fredericks also came from Estate Blairmont.

“So Rum, which is made with Sugar has also been associated with cricket in Guyana,” added Samaroo, who spent most of adult life at DDL ensuring that the Guyanese company continues to produce the finest Rum in the world.

After being presented with a bottle with a bottle of the 10th Anniversary rum, Pete Russell, Hero CPL CEO, said the local company “have been a fantastic partner of our tournament over the last 10 years. We have been very proud to bring the world the Biggest Party in Sport and no party is complete without the fantastic rum that El Dorado produces. We are hugely honoured that they have created this wonderful rum to help us celebrate a decade of the CPL.”

Komal Samaroo, CEO of DDL, making the presentation to Pete Russell (left), Hero CPL CEO following the unveiling of the commemorative 10-year old rum.

The Blend Master explained in detail how the DDL’s latest Rum was blended before the guest were offered the distinguished opportunity of sampling the El Dorado Master 10th Anniversary CPL T20 Rum.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Jamaica Tallawahs this evening at Providence from 7:00pm and with three points from sixes matches, need to win all four of the remaining preliminary round games to qualify for the semi-finals.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

DDL, CPL celebrate 10th Anniversary partnership with commemorative rum

