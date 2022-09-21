Cricket does cause argument and fight!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyanese love cricket. Da is why de govament trying fuh mek Guyana de headquarters of T20 cricket in de Caribbean.

But Guyanese also love to argue about cricket. And dem argument does get heated like de one last weekend.

Last weekend, two men get into wan argument. And it was about cricket, de game dat people does claim does unite de whole country.

De fuss man tell de second man, “De Amazon Warriors win…”

But before he could finish de second man, who was in a bad mood, seh, “Stop lying!”

De fuss man reply forcibly, “Ah telling yuh, de Amazon Warriors win…”

Before de fuss man could finish, de second man start fuh get hot under de collar. He turn to de fuss man and shout back, “I telling yuh dat yuh lie. And Teacher Percy say if yuh tell a lie, yuh going to hell as soon as yuh die.”

De fuss man protest, “Ah trying fuh tell yuh dat de Amazon Warriors win…”

But before he could finish again, de second man was in he face screaming, “And I telling yuh hay, yuh is a blasted liar!”

De fuss man seh, “Yuh gan allow me fuh finish or wat? Yuh nah allowing me to finish!”

De second man seh, “Ah telling yuh, you lie! De Amazon Warriors lose! But go ahead and finish.”

De fuss man explain, “All ah was telling yuh is dat de Amazon Warriors win de toss.”

Talk half, leff half.