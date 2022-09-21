Construction worker jailed, another remanded for stealing $400M worth of gold

– police arrest another suspect, recover cash, vehicles & gold bars

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A construction worker was on Tuesday jailed while another was remanded for reportedly stealing some $400M in gold bars from a female gold dealer at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), between the period December 2021 and January 2022.

They were identified as Bhaloonauth Seegobin called ‘Krishna’, a 49 year-old contractor of Lot 13 Farm, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and his relative Satrohan Seegobin called ‘Richie’, a 24-year-old construction worker living at the same address.

Krishna and Richie made their court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore to face a joint charge of simple larceny. The charge was laid indictable and Krishna pleaded not guilty while Richie admitted to the crime.

Krishna was remanded to prison and is expected to return to court on November 1, 2022 while Richie was sentenced to four years behind bars.

According to reports, the two construction workers were hired to do some repairs on the female gold dealer’s house when they found the gold bars and decided to steal them.

Investigators were able to track them down because they had reportedly gone on a spending spree after the theft.

As police continue their investigation into the multi-million-dollar gold robbery, detectives believe that more individuals are involved.

Another suspect was arrested on Tuesday and police were able to recover some $6 million in cash – cash suspected to have been received from the sale of some of the gold bars – and two cars believed to have been purchased with the said cash.

During the initial stages of the investigation, police had also recovered some of the stolen gold bars, a canter truck and another car. According to reports, two cops were also in custody before the construction workers were arrested and charged.