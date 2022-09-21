Canada funds project to reduce violence against women, girls in Guyana

Kaieteur News – A Canadian funded project was on Tuesday launched at the Kingston, Georgetown, Umana Yana and its main goal is to reduce severe violence against women and girls in Guyana, especially those living in Indigenous communities.

The project titled: “Strengthening Justice for Women and Indigenous Peoples in Guyana”, will be funded by Global Affairs Canada. Tasked with executing the project is an international non-governmental organisation, the Justice Education Society (JES), and it is expected to span a four-year period.

Gracing the launch of the project was Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman; Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken; Director of Public Prosecution, Shalimar Ali Hack, SC; Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

Speaking at the launch, Project Director, Lisa Thompson said that one of the main objectives is to target some 10,000 to 12,000 girls and women in Guyana with special focus on remote and Indigenous communities.

The project seeks to deliver greater equality in access to justice for women who face gender- based violence. Empowering Indigenous women to be less vulnerable to violence is also a key component.

In order for this to accomplish its goals, JES will work along with the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the office of the DPP and the judiciary by providing training and assistance.

As it relates to remote Indigenous communities, the project will run a pilot to build the capacity of Indigenous women and leaders, such as Toshaos, to deliver gender transformative and rights based public legal education.

Thompson related that consultations will be held first in these communities in order to identify solutions for violence against indigenous women and girls.

The Home Affairs Minister during his remarks pointed out that sensitisation and awareness is important in Indigenous communities because of their culture. He noted that such culture difference must be taken into consideration before new laws are enacted.