17 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Sep 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Even as one patient is receiving intensive care treatment, the Health Ministry on Tuesday revealed that there are 17 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,280.

The Ministry’s latest dashboard shows that five persons are in institutional isolation, 108 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 69,885 persons have recovered.

