Latest update September 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

We gat we priorities wrong

Sep 20, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition waving placards calling fuh Jagdeo to go. Dem convicting de man in de court of public opinion without giving de man a hearing.

And all because de man friend – now a former friend – did mek some unsubstantiated allegations against he. But dem wah protesting fuhget something.

Dem fuhget dat de same man bin friend with some ah dem big boys in de Coalishun when it was in office. De su-su man bin also tight with some ah dem now in de Opposition.

But dem nah asking fuh de contract which dem sign fuh get investigate. Dem boys wan know why dem conveniently fuhget dat dem was also friend with de su-su man.

Dem boys notice how nuff people suddenly get militant about corruption. But when de waterfall newspaper bin highlighting dese very issues, de same people, wah now find dem voice, bin silent as a lamb.

But dat is politics in Guyana. Is nat so much about principle as it is about partisanship!

Dem boys wan see both de Guvament and de Opposition supporters protesting against de biggest scandal in de history of de Caribbean: de give away of Guyana oil wealth. Dem boys nah see too much persons protesting or blogging against de oil deal. But dem seeing nuff comments and protest about unproven allegation.

Dat is Guyanese fuh yuh. We gat we priorities mix up. We would not have to worry about investment in hotel and casino if we bin get a good deal from dem oil company. We sitting down and tekkin’ de pickpocket wah tekkin’ place. But we raising placard about unproven allegation.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Albion marches into finals

Albion marches into finals

Sep 20, 2022

BCB/Ivan Madray 20/20 First Division Tournament… – RHT Namilco Thunderbolt, Young Warriors to clash in semi The Albion Community Centre Cricket Club last Sunday defeated Tucber Park CC by...
Read More
Sookdeo (109) spurs Mercenary to OSCL 20-over Championship

Sookdeo (109) spurs Mercenary to OSCL 20-over...

Sep 20, 2022

Youths benefit from close to $700,000 worth of cycles, school bags and tablets

Youths benefit from close to $700,000 worth of...

Sep 20, 2022

Melbourne advance to semis

Melbourne advance to semis

Sep 20, 2022

Road to Recover Volleyball tournament set for October 23

Road to Recover Volleyball tournament set for...

Sep 20, 2022

Rawle Toney is new LABA president

Rawle Toney is new LABA president

Sep 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]