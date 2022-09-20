Sookdeo (109) spurs Mercenary to OSCL 20-over Championship

Latest update September 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2022 Sports
Opening batsman Avinash Sookdeo slammed a brilliant 109 to spur Mercenary to a commanding 138-run win over Carr Tec last Saturday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough in the 2022 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-over final.
The right-handed Sookdeo clobbered 13 sixes and 2 fours to help his team piled up a formidable 223-6 from the 20-overs while Carr Tec was dismissed for 89 in the 16th over.
The rampant Sookdeo also featured in an enterprising 79-run first-wicket stand with Avish Rukhram who contributed 30. Shaun Deonandan made 19 not out as former Guyana player Eion Katchay took 2-28 from his two overs.
For Carr Tec, the innings never suggested permanence as wickets tumbled regularly. Katchay returned with the bat to make 20. Amit Rukhram grabbed 3-20 from his maximum three overs. Rabindra Diaram and Satrohan Balkarran supported with 2-16 and 2-19 respectively.
Sookdeo was named player-of-the-match for his excellent batting performance.
Mercenary in the process retained the championship and added this trophy to their collection after they won the 10 and 15-overs trophies as well.
