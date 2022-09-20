Road to Recover Volleyball tournament set for October 23

By Rawle Toney

Some of Guyana’s best volleyball players will collide on October 23 at the National Gymnasium, where they will battle for over $400,000 in cash prizes in the ‘Road to Recovery’ tournament.

According to organizer, Kristoff Shepperd, the tournament will feature the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Port Mourant Training Centre, Castrol Strikers and Eagles Volleyball Club.

“We’re planning to go all-out on October 23. So I’m encouraging everyone to come out to see Volleyball played at the highest level and have fun,” Shepperd said.

In early February, Shepperd was involved in a horrific accident at the junction of Mandela Avenue and Homestretch Avenue, which saw him being in a coma for several weeks at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Shepperd is arguably one of Guyana’s most prolific players in sport formerly called Mintonette. His highflying ability and flamboyance on the court saw him representing Guyana at both the junior and senior levels.

“This is my first tournament I’m organizing since my accident,” the 22-year-old said. “This is why we’re calling it the ‘Road to Recovery’ because it’s not just for me, but for volleyball as well. We want Volleyball to come back.”

Shepperd admitted that given his love and passion for the game, sitting on the sidelines will be hard, “but I’ll be there to support and give directions.”

The Eagles Volleyball Club member expressed gratitude to be able to walk without support, while also improving on his speech.

“I’ve come a far way. It takes time, but I’m just glad that I’m progressing. Rehab can be done right here. We have some very good and qualified physios right here (in Guyana). I must say thanks to Damon Sandy – he’s very good,” Shepperd said.

While admitting that he’s taking his recovery one-day-at-a-time under the guidance of physiotherapist Damon Sandy, Shepperd highlighted, “the mere fact that I want to come back so fast, that motivates me. I’ve been putting in a lot of work because I want to come back really good.

“I would give myself a year to be back on the court. I’m very grateful for the support from my family and I must say thanks to them for that,” the always jovial volleyball player stated.