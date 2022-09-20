Rawle Toney is new LABA president

Latest update September 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2022 Sports
Former national player turned award-winning sports journalist, Rawle Toney, is the new President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) taking over from Lawrence Simon who did not seek re-election.
The clubs which were represented at the meeting which was held in the Chambers of the Linden Mayor and Town Council last Sunday, were Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Kings and Victory Valley Royals.
They unanimously agreed to the slate which was headed by Toney and voted upon instead of electing persons individually.
The 1st Vice President is another former national Abdulla ‘Zico’ Hamid, 2nd Vice President Allister Bynoe, 3rd Vice President Dr Karen Perreira, Secretary Jafar Gibbons, Treasurer Joel Webster, Assistant Secretary Tomeika Pellew, Assistant Treasurer Shana Chester and Public Relations Officer Joseph Chapman.
The new LABA Committee Members are Andre Rodney, Nichola Jacobs and Marlon Pollydore.
President Toney has stated that the first Executive Meeting will be at 5.00pm on Wednesday at the MSC.
Toney represented Guyana at both junior and senior levels, while also serving as one of Guyana’s leading sports journalists since 2004.
He is the brainchild of the Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic, Guyana’s biggest and most lucrative tournament in the shortest format of the game since 2019.
Toney is no stranger to sports administration, being a former Vice President of the LABA and Vice President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU).
Sep 20, 2022BCB/Ivan Madray 20/20 First Division Tournament… – RHT Namilco Thunderbolt, Young Warriors to clash in semi The Albion Community Centre Cricket Club last Sunday defeated Tucber Park CC by...
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Kaieteur News – What you are about to read in this column was based on journalistic investigation. I did not use reliable... more
Kaieteur News – A few months ago, there were concerns that the country’s oil royalties were cost recoverable. There... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]