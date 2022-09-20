Rawle Toney is new LABA president

Former national player turned award-winning sports journalist, Rawle Toney, is the new President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) taking over from Lawrence Simon who did not seek re-election.

The clubs which were represented at the meeting which was held in the Chambers of the Linden Mayor and Town Council last Sunday, were Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Kings and Victory Valley Royals.

They unanimously agreed to the slate which was headed by Toney and voted upon instead of electing persons individually.

The 1st Vice President is another former national Abdulla ‘Zico’ Hamid, 2nd Vice President Allister Bynoe, 3rd Vice President Dr Karen Perreira, Secretary Jafar Gibbons, Treasurer Joel Webster, Assistant Secretary Tomeika Pellew, Assistant Treasurer Shana Chester and Public Relations Officer Joseph Chapman.

The new LABA Committee Members are Andre Rodney, Nichola Jacobs and Marlon Pollydore.

President Toney has stated that the first Executive Meeting will be at 5.00pm on Wednesday at the MSC.

Toney represented Guyana at both junior and senior levels, while also serving as one of Guyana’s leading sports journalists since 2004.

He is the brainchild of the Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic, Guyana’s biggest and most lucrative tournament in the shortest format of the game since 2019.

Toney is no stranger to sports administration, being a former Vice President of the LABA and Vice President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU).