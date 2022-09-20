One patient in COVID-19 ICU, seven new cases

Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Monday reported that presently one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, while seven new cases were recorded within the last 24 hours.

The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that five persons are in institutional isolation, 107 are in home isolation, three are in institutional quarantined while to date, a total of 69,869 persons have recovered from the virus.