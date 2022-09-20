Mocha taxi-driver charged for  murder of colleague

Latest update September 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Troy Griffith, a taxi-driver of Lot 6 ‘B’ Carol’s Place Mocha, East Bank Demerara, was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of his colleague, Quincy Weekes.
Griffith appeared in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. He was not required to plead to the charge that was read to him and he was remanded to prison until October 11, 2022.
Weekes, called “Balu”, a 41-year-old taxi driver of Lot 31 Nelson Street Mocha, was allegedly murdered by Griffith around 08:15hours on Wednesday September 14, at Mocha Access Road and Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
It was stated that the two got into a heated argument over a parking spot. Kaieteur News understands that Weekes and Griffith were friends who plied their trade together as taxi drivers at the Mocha Road head. However, things turned sour between the two recently over $500.
On the day of the incident they began arguing over parking spot during which Weekes was killed.
