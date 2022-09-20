Latest update September 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mocha taxi-driver charged for  murder of colleague

Sep 20, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Troy Griffith, a taxi-driver of Lot 6 ‘B’ Carol’s Place Mocha, East Bank Demerara, was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of his colleague, Quincy Weekes.

Remanded, Troy Griffith

Griffith appeared in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. He was not required to plead to the charge that was read to him and he was remanded to prison until October 11, 2022.

Dead, Quincy Weekes

Weekes, called “Balu”, a 41-year-old taxi driver of Lot 31 Nelson Street Mocha, was allegedly murdered by Griffith around 08:15hours on Wednesday September 14, at Mocha Access Road and Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

It was stated that the two got into a heated argument over a parking spot. Kaieteur News understands that Weekes and Griffith were friends who plied their trade together as taxi drivers at the Mocha Road head. However, things turned sour between the two recently over $500.

On the day of the incident they began arguing over parking spot during which Weekes was killed.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Albion marches into finals

Albion marches into finals

Sep 20, 2022

BCB/Ivan Madray 20/20 First Division Tournament… – RHT Namilco Thunderbolt, Young Warriors to clash in semi The Albion Community Centre Cricket Club last Sunday defeated Tucber Park CC by...
Read More
Sookdeo (109) spurs Mercenary to OSCL 20-over Championship

Sookdeo (109) spurs Mercenary to OSCL 20-over...

Sep 20, 2022

Youths benefit from close to $700,000 worth of cycles, school bags and tablets

Youths benefit from close to $700,000 worth of...

Sep 20, 2022

Melbourne advance to semis

Melbourne advance to semis

Sep 20, 2022

Road to Recover Volleyball tournament set for October 23

Road to Recover Volleyball tournament set for...

Sep 20, 2022

Rawle Toney is new LABA president

Rawle Toney is new LABA president

Sep 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]