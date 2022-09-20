Melbourne advance to semis

CCCT T20 Cricket Tournament…

In cold and cloudy conditions, Melbourne beat Jazba Cricket Club by five wickets in the penultimate preliminary round match of the Canadian Commonwealth Association of Toronto (CCCT) T20 Cricket Tournament at the Keel Top Cricket Ground in Toronto, Canada.

The result of the game which was contested last Saturday, means that Melbourne have already qualified for the semi-finals ahead of their last preliminary game scheduled for Saturday.

A fair-sized crowd watched as Melbourne, which includes Guyanese Kevin George, Eugene La Fleur, Dharmimdra Lildhar and Sherwin Layne, were asked to field first.

Jazba Cricket Club reached 150 in 19.4 on the matting track which offered a bit of bounce before Melbourne responded with 154-5 in 18.4 overs, with eight balls to spare.

Jazba were led by Harshit Saveenwho, who made an attractive 59 with six fours and three sixes while Angad Bhatia scored 40 with four sixes and three fours.

Former Guyana U-19 off-spinner, Kevin George, captured 3-26 from 4 overs and got support from Amzat Khan, who took 2- 2 7 from 4 overs for Melbourne.

When the run chase began, Sherwin Layne made 35 with six fours, before Eugene La Fleur hit three fours and a six in an unbeaten 38 and shared in an unfinished half century partnership with Dharmindra Lildhar, who made 24 not out. (Sean Devers)