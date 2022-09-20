Kings make it three wins on the spin

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

(CPL) – Saint Lucia Kings made it three wins on the spin in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a thrilling one run victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field first and that decision appeared to have backfired when Johnson Charles’ half century got the Kings off to a lightning start.

Although the Knight Riders pegged the Kings back in the middle overs a devastating 33 off 14 balls from David Wiese ensured the Knight Riders were set a very difficult 148 to win.

The Knight Riders’ task became even more difficult when they lost three early wickets inside the PowerPlay including that of Nicholas Pooran for a duck.

They never really recovered from that and left themselves too much ground to make up in the back end resulting in the narrow defeat.

The Kings had got off to flier in the PowerPlay with the tournament’s top scorer Charles hitting another barnstorming fifty. His partnership with Niroshan Dickwella added 59 runs before Ravi Rampaul carried on his good form by removing the latter.

When Rampaul removed the set Charles it led to a squeeze on the Kings scorecard as 82/3 quickly became 117/5.

However, David Wiese was able to produce an excellent counter attacking innings at the death to help the Kings post a challenging 147.

The Knight Riders response saw their top order fail again as Leonardo Julien, Colin Munro and Nicholas Pooran all fell inside the powerplay to Roston Chase.

That left the middle and lower order too much to do and despite a late salvo by Andre Russell in the final over of the game it was too little too late.

The two sides swap places in the table following the results and both will now head to Guyana with all to play for in the race for the playoffs.

Match details: Saint Lucia Kings 147/6 (Charles 54, Wiese 33; Rampaul 2/10, Narine 2/31) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 146/6 (Seifert 44, Pollard 34; Chase 3/17, Joseph 2/26) by 1 run