Albion marches into finals

BCB/Ivan Madray 20/20 First Division Tournament…

– RHT Namilco Thunderbolt, Young Warriors to clash in semi

The Albion Community Centre Cricket Club last Sunday defeated Tucber Park CC by five wickets to advance to the finals of the 2022 Berbice Cricket Board /Ivan Madray first division 20/20 tournament. Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and arch rivals Young Warriors CC have also advanced to the tournament’s lone semifinal after winning their second round matches.

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt, who drew the bye in the first round, defeated Blairmont by 68 runs at the Albion Ground while Young Warriors got the better of Port Mourant at the latter venue.

Led by a responsible unbeaten innings of 27 by Kevin Umroa, Albion held their nerves at the end to defeat Tucber Park and book their place in the finale, which is set for Saturday, September 24.

Other outstanding performances from the second round matches came from West Indies player Kevin Sinclair, national all-rounder Clinton Pestano and left arm spinners Kasim Khan and Gaurav Ramesh.

The tournament was sponsored By Chandradat Chintamani in memory of his late uncle, Ivan Madray. Madray is the third of twenty Berbicians to play for the West Indies at the test level.

Scores from the second round of matches: Rose Hall Town Namilco versus Blairmont Blazers at Albion saw Rose Hall Town Namilco win by 67 runs. RHT Namilco scored 173 for 5 with Kevin Sinclair (60) leading the way with support from Clinton Pestano (56) and Kevlon Anderson (42). Bowling for Blairmont Blazers saw Chris Harry and Shabeer Baksh take one wicket each.

Blairmont Blazers replied with 106 for 8 off 20 overs. Zameer Nazeer (30), Altaf Khan (22) and Nigel Deodat (12) were the main contributors as Jonathan Rampersaud took 2 – 3, Keith Simpson had 2 for 23 and Jeremy Sandia claimed 1 – 9 off 2 overs.

Young Warriors versus Port Mourant at Port Mourant: Young Warriors won by 20 runs.

Young Warriors posted 125 for 9 off 20 overs with Suresh Dhanai (34), Vishal Mohabir (34) and Seon Hetmyer (18) top scoring with the bat as Joshua Harrichan (3 – 27), Vinod Samaroo (1 – 13) and Yudendra Harrinarine (1 – 12) were successful with the ball for the opposition.

Port Mourant replied with 120 for 7 off 20 overs as Joshua Ramsammy (26) and Madhan Budhan (22) were the only notable scorers against an attack led by Young Warriors’ Kasim Khan who bagged 3 – 18. Albion versus Tucber Park at Albion: Albion won by 5 wickets.

Tucber Park batting first 90 all out off 19.2 overs. Nail Smith 24, Malcom Mickle 14 and Devon Clements 11. Bowling for Albion; Gaurav Ramesh 3 for 19 off 4 overs, Karan Arjpaul 3 for 21 off 3 overs and Leon Cecil 2 for 17 off 4 overs. Albion in reply scored 91 for 5 off 17.3. Kelvin Umroa 27 not out, Afraz Budhoo 22 and Sewnarine Chattergoon 17. Bowling for Tucber Park; Nail Smith 2 for 10 off 4 overs and Qwesi Mickle 1 for 19 off 4 overs.