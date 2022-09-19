Young and old party at ‘One Guyana mega concert’

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The late Bob Marley once said, “one good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain” and I believe it is true because the vibes at the “One Guyana Mega Concert” held on Saturday night at the Providence National Stadium had pensioners feting like teenagers.

It was a concert featuring a number of local artistes and the event really lived up to its name not only by bringing Guyanese from different ethnic backgrounds to party together but also energised the grannies and grandpas to stay out late and fete with the youths. The One Guyana Mega Concert was one of the planned events to kick-start the first ever Cricket Carnival in Guyana. Guyanese turned up by the hundreds to see their local stars perform and party to the different genres of music such as, reggae, dancehall, chutney and soca.

On show were local chutney stars, Vanita Wille, Vicadi, Bunty Singh, Tony Cuttz and Terry Gajraj. Big Red, Brandon Harding, Timeka Marshall, Samuel Medas, Adrian Dutchin and Vanilla were also there to bring the soca vibes. For the dancehall and reggae lovers, they danced to rhythmic voices of Drew Cush Gully, Azariel, Calvin Burnette, Nekeita and Saiku.

Apart from the massive crowd and the electrifying performance, Kaieteur News was taken aback by side shows put on by the senior citizens in the audience. They were the first to turn up for the concert because it was scheduled to start at 19:00hrs. As they waited the performers, they sat on some benched located on the stadium tarmac. Two of them, elderly women, sat next to me and they kept asking “when the show gon start?” My response was, “You know Guyanese with time, it might start just now”.

One of them saw this reporter’s media badge and said, “Next time must tell them to start on time and they got to provide some seats fuh we because I does can’t stand on ma foot too long”. I giggled but when the party started around 22:30hrs, I was left surprised because when I looked into the crowd from the stage, the two grannies and others were “wuking up” to “Poowah Wine and Swing she Waist” performed by Vanita Willie.

They were not the only ones dancing like teenagers there, one grandfather could not control himself when one of the artistes started singing, “Woman lie down and the man can’t function, wa kinda man is that?”

Carnival cricket continues today with “Amerindian night” at the Sophia Exibition Centre.