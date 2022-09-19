Latest update September 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Vehicle passes for CPL’s final leg on sale on today

Sep 19, 2022 Sports

(CPL) – Vehicle passes for CPL matches at the Guyana National Stadium will be available from Monday at the CPL box office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown.

The passes are only available for the games on September 21, 22, 24, and 25.

Passes will cost $2000 for internal parking and $1500 for external parking.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Jamaica Tallawahs on September 21 followed by St. Lucia Kings the next day. On September 24, the Warriors will battle Trinbago Knight Riders before ending the league stage against Barbados Royals. All matches will be played at 19:00h.

Tickets are also available for the 10am games where Barbados Royals will take on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (September 21), Trinbago Knight Riders facing Patriots (September 22) and Jamaica Tallawahs versus St. Lucia Kings (September 25).

Vehicle passes for the playoffs and finals will be available soon.

 

 

