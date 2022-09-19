Top CSEC performer honoured with billboard at Vryheid’s Lust

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Lateisha McAuthur, one of Guyana’s top CSEC performers this year only wanted to be a role model for little brother and make her family proud but she ended being a celebrity in Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara after the community on Sunday honoured her with a billboard.

McAuthur, a student of Queen’s College, placed tenth in the country for her outstanding performance at the recent CSEC examinations. She gained 16 grade ones and two grade twos. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Sunday, the aspiring gynaecologist said that she was motivated to do well because she wanted to be a role model for her little brother and the first in her family to attain a high number of CSEC passes.

McArthur recalled burning the ‘midnight candle’ and studying until 03:00hrs in the morning just to make sure that she was prepared properly for the exams. The hard work paid off and she gained grade ones in General Maths, Add Maths, English and a number of other science subjects. McAuthur wanted to surprise her parents with the excellent results but the Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, had ruined that surprise by announcing her grades on national television.

Her parents were proud and treated her to a special dinner but she had no clue that her community, Vryheid’s Lust had an even bigger surprise for her. One week after receiving the results, McArthur learnt that the community will be honouring her with a billboard, elevating her to celebrity status.

On Sunday, Manickchand and other community members unveiled the billboard in a simple ceremony. It was erected just over the Railway Embankment, along the Vryheid’s Lust Main Road.

Manickchand reportedly congratulated the young woman and advised her to continue striving for success because she has the potential to become one of the best gynaecologists in the world.“I feel very elated to be honoured with a billboard and motivated by the minister’s remarks”, McArthur told Kaieteur News.

The young woman said that she feels proud knowing that she has not only become a role model for her little brother but for all the youths in Vryheid’s Lust who have dreams of excelling academically.

Kurt Braithwaite, a former teacher of the Vryheid’s Lust Primary School, said that this is not the first time the community has erected a billboard for top performing student in McArthur’s family. McAuthur’s little brother had placed fifth in the country for the NGSA exams and he was honoured in the same fashion too.

Braithwaite explained that Vryheid’s Lust has chosen to do this as a way of motivating other students in the community to do well just like McArthur and her little brother. McArthur’s father, Paul McArthur, said that his daughter’s success was no surprise to him, he expected her to do well. He described her as one who was disciplined and dedicated to her studies, and recalled that the only issue he had with his daughter is that she did not know when to stop studying. “Sometime I would go out and when I come in around 2AM and 3AM, she is still up with the books. I had to tell her time to stop now go and catch some rest.” Paul said.

Paul added that he will continue to support his daughter. As for McArthur, she will start preparing for the CAPE exams from today by attending sixth form at Queen’s College. “As for now, I will be aiming for seven CAPE Subjects”, related the young woman. McArthur has plans of pursuing her studies abroad and then returning to serve her homeland.