Latest update September 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Toddler drowns at Two Friends

Sep 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast Demerara are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who allegedly drowned at Two Friends Village, ECD on Saturday.

Dead: Shane Samuels

Dead is Shane Samuels. Police said the child died sometime between 20:00 hrs and 22:00hrs. Enquiries revealed that the boy’s mother 38-year-old Donell Adams, a vendor of Lot 41 Two Friends Village, ECD, had asked her sister Suella Adams, who shares a yard with her, to take care of her son while she was at work. On the said day, at around 08:00 hrs, Adams called her sister while at work and she was told that her child was playing in the yard. The woman said she called a second time only to learn that the boy was missing. Later on, she got a call from a friend telling her that they had found Shane’s bike close to a trench. His lifeless body was later removed from the trench by his uncle, Collin Chandler.

Upon arriving home, Donell observed her son’s motionless body on the ground next to the Two Friends trench.  The matter was reported at the Clonbrook Police Outpost and an investigation was launched.  The body of four-year-old Shane Samuels was examined and no marks of violence were found. The area was canvassed for CCTV systems, but none was seen in the area. The body is currently lying at Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination. The scene was processed by a member of the Crime Scene Department and statements were taken. Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Dindyal’s consecutive fifties highlights weekend matches

Dindyal’s consecutive fifties highlights weekend matches

Sep 19, 2022

Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tourney… By Sean Devers Yesterday’s Atlantic Supplies Inc/Suzuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tournament was affected by the adverse weather...
Read More
‘Teach Them Young’ Table Tennis Summer Camp wraps up

‘Teach Them Young’ Table Tennis Summer Camp...

Sep 19, 2022

Vehicle passes for CPL’s final leg on sale on today

Vehicle passes for CPL’s final leg on sale on...

Sep 19, 2022

Shakib al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz join Amazon Warriors

Shakib al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz join...

Sep 19, 2022

DeNobrega advances in U12 & U14 divisions

DeNobrega advances in U12 & U14 divisions

Sep 19, 2022

13-member WI Women’s squad selected for first two ODIs against New Zealand

13-member WI Women’s squad selected for first...

Sep 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]