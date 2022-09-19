Toddler drowns at Two Friends

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast Demerara are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who allegedly drowned at Two Friends Village, ECD on Saturday.

Dead is Shane Samuels. Police said the child died sometime between 20:00 hrs and 22:00hrs. Enquiries revealed that the boy’s mother 38-year-old Donell Adams, a vendor of Lot 41 Two Friends Village, ECD, had asked her sister Suella Adams, who shares a yard with her, to take care of her son while she was at work. On the said day, at around 08:00 hrs, Adams called her sister while at work and she was told that her child was playing in the yard. The woman said she called a second time only to learn that the boy was missing. Later on, she got a call from a friend telling her that they had found Shane’s bike close to a trench. His lifeless body was later removed from the trench by his uncle, Collin Chandler.

Upon arriving home, Donell observed her son’s motionless body on the ground next to the Two Friends trench. The matter was reported at the Clonbrook Police Outpost and an investigation was launched. The body of four-year-old Shane Samuels was examined and no marks of violence were found. The area was canvassed for CCTV systems, but none was seen in the area. The body is currently lying at Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination. The scene was processed by a member of the Crime Scene Department and statements were taken. Investigations are ongoing.