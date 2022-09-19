‘Teach Them Young’ Table Tennis Summer Camp wraps up

Since their participation in the Commonwealth Games, held in England, where there performance was deemed as commendable. The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has been very active while staging a number of events and participating in tournaments in Guyana and overseas.

Immediately upon returning home, the GTTA teamed up with the National Sports Commission (NSC) in a collaborative effort to stage a successful ‘Teach Them Young’ Table Tennis Summer Camp.

The activity which was held at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, targeted players 16 years and younger and saw more than 50 youngsters, both boys and girls taking part.

The camp was held in two segments; the first from Monday July 11 – 22, while the second was held from August 15. Sessions were conducted from 10:00h to 12:00h, Mondays to Fridays.

During that camp, the participants were exposed to the basics of the sport, including introduction, orientation, teaching and practicing in table tennis.

The objectives were to help players with the basic skills; help players to be better prepared for future tournaments. The camp was conducted using both theoretical and practical segments. The participants also participated in a novice’s tournament among themselves.

At the end of the activity participants were presented with certificates. The coaches included Xenophon Goliath and Linden Johnson for the programme that continues to be aligned with the MCYS/NSC Sports Academy. That activity which began on Tuesday, September 6, is expected to last for 12 weeks and is continuing on successive Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 4pm to 6pm at the National Gymnasium.

The GTTA in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) recently staged a Two Players Teams Table Tennis Tournament at the National Gymnasium using the rules of the International Table Tennis Federation.

That tournament was coordinated by President Godfrey Munroe and General Secretary Linden Johnson with support from Deirdre Edghill and Idi Lewis.

The GTTA, apart from coaching, teaching, staging camps and other activities locally, is one of few bodies that have sent players to all activities overseas providing they are invited.

Meanwhile, the Association is presently preparing a team to compete in the South American Games to be held in Paraguay from October 1 – 15. (Samuel Whyte)