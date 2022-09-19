Shakib al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz join Amazon Warriors

(CPL) – Shakib al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be joining the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the remaining matches of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). They will be replacing Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi who have been called up to international duties with South Africa after the Trinidad leg of the tournament.

This will be the third Hero CPL franchise that Shakib has represented having previously played for the Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Bangladesh all-rounder is the holder of the current record for best bowling figures in a Hero CPL match, having taken 6/6 for the Barbados franchise in 2013.

Afghan international Gurbaz will be making his first appearance at the Hero CPL. Having played 44 matches for Afghanistan and with experience at the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League he will bring a lot of batting power to the Amazon Warriors line up.