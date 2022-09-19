Police retrieve firearm after owner knocked out with a punch to face

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division #7 on Saturday retrieved a Smith and Wesson Revolver along with four rounds of matching ammunition that was seized from a known male at Sand Hill Landing, Cuyuni River.

The revolver was retrieved by a 33-year-old Supernumerary Constable attached to Baksh Diamond Enterprise Security Service at about 06:15hrs on the said date, at Sand Hill Landing Cuyuni River, after the suspect had assaulted a 22-year-old miner of Parika, East Bank Essequibo with the weapon and was subsequently punched and ‘knocked-out’ by the 22-year-old man.

According to the 22-year-old man, he and the suspect had a misunderstanding over some money when the suspect whipped out the firearm and dealt him a lash to his head with the gun, police said in a press release. The suspect was dealt a punch to his face and lost consciousness. The 22-year-old miner immediately took away the firearm from the suspect and discharged a round in the air.

The man then handed over the gun along with the ammunition to the Supernumerary Constable who made contact with ranks from the Itaballi Police Checkpoint and informed them of the incident. A police sergeant later visited the scene and retrieved the firearm along with the four matching rounds of ammunition and one spent shell. Efforts to locate the suspect who went missing after regaining consciousness has been unsuccessful thus far, police said. The 22-year-old miner was escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the firearm was lodged. Further investigations are ongoing.