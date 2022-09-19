Latest update September 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police retrieve firearm after owner knocked out with a punch to face

Sep 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division #7 on Saturday retrieved a Smith and Wesson Revolver along with four rounds of matching ammunition that was seized from a known male at Sand Hill Landing, Cuyuni River.

The firearm that was retrieved

The revolver was retrieved by a 33-year-old Supernumerary Constable attached to Baksh Diamond Enterprise Security Service at about 06:15hrs on the said date, at Sand Hill Landing Cuyuni River, after the suspect had assaulted a 22-year-old miner of Parika, East Bank Essequibo with the weapon and was subsequently punched and ‘knocked-out’ by the 22-year-old man.

According to the 22-year-old man, he and the suspect had a misunderstanding over some money when the suspect whipped out the firearm and dealt him a lash to his head with the gun, police said in a press release. The suspect was dealt a punch to his face and lost consciousness. The 22-year-old miner immediately took away the firearm from the suspect and discharged a round in the air.

The man then handed over the gun along with the ammunition to the Supernumerary Constable who made contact with ranks from the Itaballi Police Checkpoint and informed them of the incident.  A police sergeant later visited the scene and retrieved the firearm along with the four matching rounds of ammunition and one spent shell. Efforts to locate the suspect who went missing after regaining consciousness has been unsuccessful thus far, police said. The 22-year-old miner was escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the firearm was lodged. Further investigations are ongoing.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Dindyal’s consecutive fifties highlights weekend matches

Dindyal’s consecutive fifties highlights weekend matches

Sep 19, 2022

Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tourney… By Sean Devers Yesterday’s Atlantic Supplies Inc/Suzuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tournament was affected by the adverse weather...
Read More
‘Teach Them Young’ Table Tennis Summer Camp wraps up

‘Teach Them Young’ Table Tennis Summer Camp...

Sep 19, 2022

Vehicle passes for CPL’s final leg on sale on today

Vehicle passes for CPL’s final leg on sale on...

Sep 19, 2022

Shakib al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz join Amazon Warriors

Shakib al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz join...

Sep 19, 2022

DeNobrega advances in U12 & U14 divisions

DeNobrega advances in U12 & U14 divisions

Sep 19, 2022

13-member WI Women’s squad selected for first two ODIs against New Zealand

13-member WI Women’s squad selected for first...

Sep 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]