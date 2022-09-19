Fooling Afro-Guyanese again, and again and again

Kaieteur News – Last Saturday, I went to repair my wife’s pair of shoes on Bourda Street on the eastern pavement of Bourda Market. As I chatted with the repairmen (3 of them), one turn to the other and said that Mr. Kissoon got something that he likes more than politics.

The third gentleman chimed in and asked: “Wuh is duh bhai?” The first gentleman said: “He like he daag.” What is the point? The working masses know who is who in politics, they know who does what and says what.”

It is for this reason Afro-Guyanese know that the PNC has fooled them and is fooling them about the election results of March 2020. The clue to the PNC’s and their surrogates’ and the AFC’s credibility was the statements of poll (SOPS).

The election went smoothly on Monday evening of March 2. By Tuesday morning, the PPP, PNC and all the international observer groups knew the results. The PNC that night knew they lost the election.

Many of the leaders of both PNC and AFC met at the APNU’s campaign office at Lamaha and Camp Streets and pandemonium, hysteria, insanity and tears filled the building. If there is anything this columnist knows about the March 2020 elections is what took place in the uncivilised hours of Tuesday, March 2020 in that very building.

My source is one million percent reliable. Years from now, I will reveal who my source was and the Guyanese people will see how credible he/she was at that time. From Tuesday morning of March 3, the PNC made the decision that it will claim that the election was tampered with but will not display, at anytime to anyone, its SOPS. It has not done so. It will never do so. It will keep fooling its supporters and because of the invisible SOPS of the PNC, its supporters know it is lying to them.

The PNC has not learnt from its disastrous mistake with the SOPS. It has repeated the same comical stratagem with the documentation of dead people voted and overseas Guyanese voted even though they were not in Guyana.

Here is what the CARICOM recount team wrote about this documentation on page 8 of its recount report: “The team viewed much of the exercise of the phenomenon of ghost voting as well as voter impersonation as a fishing expedition… the net was cast extremely wide in the hope of at least making a small catch and at times the anticipated catch ended in slim pickings.”

The Attorney General wrote GECOM to release the immigration data which APNU submitted to GECOM in May 2020 to prove that dead people voted and people who were not in Guyana also cast ballots.

Guess who objected to GECOM releasing the data? You are not going to believe it. You send to GECOM papers that prove that there was electoral fraud because you have in your possession evidence that ghosts and people not physically present in Guyana went and cast their ballots. But you are objecting to the release of this information.

The GECOM chair voted for the release of the information. Any human with normal faculties can imagine what went through the mind of the chairperson. It had to go like this: “Don’t they want to show the world this fraud? Why then, they want to keep this information secret? Any sane person sitting in the position of the chair would have cast a vote for the release.

Now an aficionado of the PNC wrote the following yesterday and when you read what he had to say, think of how contemptuous some African leaders are of Afro-Guyanese. Read this from Sherwood Lowe, “Of the several thousands of names APNU+AFC submitted to GECOM as persons for whom votes were cast although they were out of the jurisdiction on election day over 75 percent has been confirmed”.

It is easy to crush this fictionalisation of Lowe because no one has made that pronouncement on paper so where did Lowe get his figures from? There is no paper that APNU+AFC has that could be tendered to prove Lowe’s contention.

And if his figures are right then it should have been the PNC, AFC, ACDA, Cuffy 250, IDPADA-G and all those African-rights organisations that should have clamoured for the release of the document not the Attorney General. How does Lowe know that when the CARICOM recount team referred to that particular claim as a fishing expedition? Once more, Afro-Guyanese are being disrespected by their own leaders.

Correction and apology: In yesterday’s column, the names Mortimer Mingo were used instead of Clairmont Mingo. This columnist apologises sincerely for the mix up.

