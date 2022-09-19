Food for the Poor donates agri tools to schools

Kaieteur News – Several schools and other learning institutions recently received donations from Food for the Poor (FFTP) (Guyana) Inc. to aid in practical work for Agricultural Science.

The contribution was made to the schools in recognition of Education Month, presently being observed. A total of eight learning institutions each benefitted from 12 units of hoes with handles, pix axes with handles, forks, machete, shovel square with handles, triangular files, and shade.

The schools and institutions that received the donation include: Durban Backlands Practical Instruction Centre; St. Stanislaus College, North Ruimveldt Multilateral School; Kuru Kuru Co-op College; Dora Secondary School; St. Rose’s High School, South Ruimveldt Secondary and Kuru Kuru Training Centre.

Speaking at a simple handing-over ceremony held at Food for the Poor Complex on Tuesday last, Chief Executive Officer – FFTP(Guy) Inc. Mr. Kent Vincent said the local arm of the non-profit organisation has always supported the education sector over the years, and the tools donated will boost the capacity of the agricultural department of each school. He emphasised that FFTP (Guy) Inc. is commitment to the education sector.

Meanwhile, the Headmistress of South Ruimveldt Secondary School, Donna Isles, stressed that they are resuscitating their agriculture department because the school has a feeding programme and they wish to be self-sufficient. They have also signed on with the Ministry of Agriculture, which is building a shade house and chicken pen for the school. Thus, she is overjoyed that FFTP (Guyana) is donating the tools because of the incorporation of Agricultural Science into the timetable, the students will be able to write the subject at Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) in 2024.

Graduate Head of Department at St. Rose’s High School, Ms. Glenis Fordyce stated that Agriculture Science is more theory-based at the school, but practical is done at Durban Backlands and they are hoping to do that at the school. She further stated that they are very thankful for the tools because there are a lot more students doing Agricultural Science thus, more tools and equipment are needed for the programme to be more efficient.

Headmistress of Dora Secondary School, Ruth Lawrence stated that their agricultural department is functional, and her students are involved in the subject because of the school’s location. She is very thankful to FFTP (Guy) Inc. because the tools donated will benefit the children since their program has been extended.