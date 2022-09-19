Dindyal’s consecutive fifties highlights weekend matches

Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tourney…

By Sean Devers

Yesterday’s Atlantic Supplies Inc/Suzuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tournament was affected by the adverse weather where both of the matches at DCC and morning game at Malteenoes were washed out.

Ace Warriors dismantled Agricola by 123 runs after making 156-8 and bowling out the opposition for a paltry 33 in 10 overs.

For Agricola, only Joel Drakes and extras contributed 10 runs as Murland Ward took 4-9 and Davindra Lall, 4-17.

At QC, Bel Air Rubis beat Transport by one wicket after the latter reached 150-9 as Riyad Latif made 31, Adrian Hinds supported with 28 and Shawn Massiah scored 19.

Travis Persaud had 2-8 and Mahindra Jeenarine bagged 2-28 for Bel Air Rubis, who responded with 157-9.

Andy Lall continued his excellent form with his 65 from 25 balls with two fours and nine sixes while Avinda Gainda made 32, decorated with three sixes as Akeem Redman took 2-12 and Rafael Singh, 2-21.

At MSC in the afternoon game, Sophia made 84-8 in 15.3 overs as Ronald Hercules’s 21 and Eon Daniels’ 16 were the only two scores to reach double figures while extras was the top scorer with 22. Shewbert Williams had 4-22 for Agricola, who responded with 82-5 in 10 overs. Oswin Blair top scored with 31 while Idris Allen made 29 as Agricola won by five wickets.

At MYO, the home team, made 143-5 in 20 overs with Sagar Hathienmani scoring 47 from 50 balls with five fours and two sixes while Jonathan Rampersaud, who stroked five boundaries, made 37 runs.

Mavindra Dindyal with 2-21 was the best bowler from for GCC who made 147-2 as Dindyal returned to hit 63 with two fours and a six, completing a feat of back-to-back fifties in two days. Martin Pestano-Bell was again in form scoring 45 with eight boundaries which included three sixes.