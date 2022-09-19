DeNobrega advances in U12 & U14 divisions

Rebel Tennis Club Junior Tournament…

Rebel Tennis Club Junior tournament started its third edition of their annual Junior tournament on Friday, September 16, with the top under-12s boy and girl competing in the opening matches at the Diamond Court.

Nathan DeNobrega, Guyana’s number one Boys U-12 had a straight forward win against Dequan Boston, 4-0 & 4-0, while top ranked Girls U-12 player Niomi Erskine also rolled past her cousin Jaydean King by the same score line.

Results for Saturday September 17:

U12 boys

Jonathan Jordan defeated Dequan Boston 4 – 0, 4 – 0

U12 Girls

Kimora Erskine defeated Jaydean King 4 – 0, 4 – 0

Niomi Erskine defeated Gabrielle Felix 4 – 1, 4 – 1

U14 Boys

Jose Rodriguez defeated Andrew Parkinson 4 – 5, 4 – 1, 10 – 7

Nathan DeNobrega defeated Christian Younge 4 – 0, 4 – 0

Jose Rodriguez defeated Gabriel Felix 4 – 0, 0 – 4, 10 – 6

Elwyn Levius defeated Aakesh Panday 4 – 5, 4 – 2, 10 – 7

U14 Girls

Renola Jordan defeated Kayesha Harding 4 – 1, 4 – 0

Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Malia Maikoo 4 – 0, 4 – 0

U18 Girls

Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Devanie Arjune 7 – 5, 6 – 1

Saskia Persuad defeated Christin Richmond 6 – 1, 6 – 1