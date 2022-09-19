DeNobrega advances in U12 & U14 divisions

Latest update September 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 19, 2022 Sports
Rebel Tennis Club Junior Tournament…
Rebel Tennis Club Junior tournament started its third edition of their annual Junior tournament on Friday, September 16, with the top under-12s boy and girl competing in the opening matches at the Diamond Court.
Nathan DeNobrega, Guyana’s number one Boys U-12 had a straight forward win against Dequan Boston, 4-0 & 4-0, while top ranked Girls U-12 player Niomi Erskine also rolled past her cousin Jaydean King by the same score line.
Results for Saturday September 17:
U12 boys
Jonathan Jordan defeated Dequan Boston 4 – 0, 4 – 0
U12 Girls
Kimora Erskine defeated Jaydean King 4 – 0, 4 – 0
Niomi Erskine defeated Gabrielle Felix 4 – 1, 4 – 1
U14 Boys
Jose Rodriguez defeated Andrew Parkinson 4 – 5, 4 – 1, 10 – 7
Nathan DeNobrega defeated Christian Younge 4 – 0, 4 – 0
Jose Rodriguez defeated Gabriel Felix 4 – 0, 0 – 4, 10 – 6
Elwyn Levius defeated Aakesh Panday 4 – 5, 4 – 2, 10 – 7
U14 Girls
Renola Jordan defeated Kayesha Harding 4 – 1, 4 – 0
Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Malia Maikoo 4 – 0, 4 – 0
U18 Girls
Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Devanie Arjune 7 – 5, 6 – 1
Saskia Persuad defeated Christin Richmond 6 – 1, 6 – 1
Sep 19, 2022Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tourney… By Sean Devers Yesterday’s Atlantic Supplies Inc/Suzuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tournament was affected by the adverse weather...
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – Last Saturday, I went to repair my wife’s pair of shoes on Bourda Street on the eastern pavement... more
Kaieteur News – Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo was Opposition Leader between 2015 and 2020. During that period,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]