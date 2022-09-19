Latest update September 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

DeNobrega advances in U12 & U14 divisions

Sep 19, 2022 Sports

Rebel Tennis Club Junior Tournament…

Rebel Tennis Club Junior tournament started its third edition of their annual Junior tournament on Friday, September 16, with the top under-12s boy and girl competing in the opening matches at the Diamond Court.

Niomi Erskine (left) defeated Jaydean King

Nathan DeNobrega (left) got the better of Dequan Boston

Nathan DeNobrega, Guyana’s number one Boys U-12 had a straight forward win against Dequan Boston, 4-0 & 4-0, while top ranked Girls U-12 player Niomi Erskine also rolled past her cousin Jaydean King by the same score line.

Results for Saturday September 17:

U12 boys

Jonathan Jordan defeated Dequan Boston 4 – 0, 4 – 0

U12 Girls

Kimora Erskine defeated Jaydean King 4 – 0, 4 – 0

Niomi Erskine defeated Gabrielle Felix 4 – 1, 4 – 1

U14 Boys

Jose Rodriguez defeated Andrew Parkinson 4 – 5, 4 – 1, 10 – 7

Nathan DeNobrega defeated Christian Younge 4 – 0, 4 – 0

Jose Rodriguez defeated Gabriel Felix 4 – 0, 0 – 4, 10 – 6

Elwyn Levius defeated Aakesh Panday 4 – 5, 4 – 2, 10 – 7

U14 Girls

Renola Jordan defeated Kayesha Harding 4 – 1, 4 – 0

Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Malia Maikoo 4 – 0, 4 – 0

U18 Girls

Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Devanie Arjune 7 – 5, 6 – 1

Saskia Persuad defeated Christin Richmond 6 – 1, 6 – 1

 

 

 

