De Warriors losing de fight!

Kaieteur News – Some people overseas in a bind. Dem done book plane ticket, hotel room, cricket ticket and dem mek plans fuh come to Guyana fuh see de Amazon Warriors play. But de way de Amazon Warriors playing mek nuff ah dem people want cancel dem flight and stay weh dem deh.
It gan tek a miracle fuh de Warriors fuh mek de playoffs. De Warriors tekkin a likkin. Dem supposed to be warriors but dem hardly putting up a fight.
Dem gat as slim a chance of getting to de playoffs as APNU+AFC gat of winning any future elections. It gan tek dem fuh win dem remaining matches and hope dat dem other matches get rain out. Dat gan require wan act of God.
De govament and de country bin banking pon de Warriors doing well. Is all kinda activities organise as side events fuh de cricket. De Cricket Carnival however look like it gan turn into a Wake.
De organisers now selling parking tickets. Imagine yuh gat fuh pay fuh park in Guyana. Yuh done paying nuff money fuh see yuh team getting licks and on top ah dat, yuh gat fuh pay fuh parking. Dem boys hope dat dem gan gat security fuh dem parking lots.
De govament invest a lotta money in de cricket. Dem nah tell de nation up to now if dem had to pay or wat concessions dem had to grant fuh get de rights to de finals. But dem bin expecting a big contingent of visitors from overseas.
It look as if dem plane gan be coming in half-empty.
Talk half, leff half.
