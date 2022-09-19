13-member WI Women’s squad selected for first two ODIs against New Zealand

(CWI) – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has announced the 13-member squad for the first two CG United One Day International (ODI) matches against New Zealand Women to be played from September 19 to 25 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Experienced right-handed/wicketkeeper batter Natasha McLean makes a return to the West Indies Women’s team since she last played the five-match T20I series against England in Derby in 2020. Shemaine Campbelle, initially named in the 17-member squad has unfortunately been ruled out of the full eight-match white ball Series with an injury.

Lead Selector for Women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said: “The CG United ODI Seriesagainst New Zealand is another opportunity to continue to build the team. The panel once again has blended developing and senior players. Unfortunately, Shemaine Campbelle has been ruled out of the series through injury. While this is a blow to both the batting and wicket keeping departments, it allows the upcoming wicket keepers to showcase their talent. It is hoped that particularly the batters will use this CG United ODI series to get some big scores which will boost confidence.”

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

Full Squad: Hayley Matthews (Captain),​ Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, ​Kyshona Knight, ​Natasha McLean, ​Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, ​Shakera Selman (Vice Captain),Stafanie Taylor and ​Rashada Williams.

Reserves: Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond and Jannillea Glasgow.