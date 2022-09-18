H&M Catering: food for the soul

==Cuisine Culture==

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Are you planning to host an event? Well, be it a wedding, an anniversary celebration, or birthday party, you can make it a spectacular, mouth-watering affair by choosing H & M Catering Services.

Your guests, without a doubt, will be treated to lip-smacking delicacies from folks who have learned to master the art of satisfying the taste buds.

The owner, 35-year-old Hollie Desouza-Kendall, started her cooking journey at a school canteen and today she is catering for weddings, conferences as well as small and large events. Just in case you are looking for someone to cater to your Christmas food needs, she is taking orders early.

Added to her catering services, Hollie’s business offers a daily menu which consists of creole foods, meats, pasta and vegetarian too.

Her dishes come with a savoury twist and I highly recommend you try her absolutely delightful ripe plantain lasagna.

Some option available on the daily menu include: Spaghetti fiesta, chicken and beans, creamy broccoli with turkey bacon, spicy–honey chicken drumsticks, spicy-honey fish, vegetable rice, ripe plantain lasagna, jerk fish, ripe plantain and sweet potato salad, fried chicken, basmati rice with corn and parsley and macaroni and cheese with bacon bites.

Vegetarian options include: buttered quinoa, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, fresh garden salad, soya chucks and baked beans.

The creole options include cow heel soup, chicken curry, dhal, okra and salt fish, stew oxtail, peas and rice, bitter melon (corilla), peas stew chicken.

H&M Catering is located at 310 East Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown and opens Mondays to Fridays from 08:00hours to 17:00hours.

According to Hollie, her business started back in 2013. The devoted Seventh-day Adventist, who is today happily married and has two children, revealed that even though she never loved cooking, it was her aunt, with whom she resided with at the time, encouraged her to learn to cook various meals before tying the knot.

“I started in the home kitchen and I became an expert at it and then as time progressed, she [her aunt] asked me to help her at her canteen then she migrated for a while and I decided to branch off on my own and start my own business, and as they say, the rest is history.”

It is Hollie’s hope to one day have a restaurant where her customers can dine. She noted that not only will her food continue to be of great enjoyment but she will ensure the ambience is one that they will enjoy.

You can visit H & M Catering Services page on Facebook or contact Hollie via WhatsApp + (592) 614 5498.

(To share any useful information, please can contact me via email:[email protected] or phone number: + 1(592) 694-1862)