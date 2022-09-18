Gastroenteritis: The Dos and don’ts

Latest update September 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 18, 2022 Dr Zulfikar Bux, Features / Columnists
By Dr. Zulfikar Bux
Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine
Kaieteur News – We have all had the displeasure of having an episode of vomiting or diarrhea or both. It’s not the best feeling in the world and can make our lives very uncomfortable. Medication, illicit drugs, pregnancy and other medical conditions are less common causes of vomiting and diarrhea, but our main focus today is on gastroenteritis, caused by viruses and bacteria.
WHAT IS GASTROENTERITIS?
Gastroenteritis is defined as inflammation of the stomach and intestines, typically resulting from bacterial toxins or viral infection and causing vomiting and diarrhea. It can be mild or more severe which can lead to dehydration and even death. It accounts for 1.4 million deaths worldwide yearly, and therefore should be taken seriously. Children are more prone to the debilitating effects of gastroenteritis and most of their complications arise from dehydration.
We will therefore focus more on the management in children, especially since they get dehydrated easily. Dehydration occurs when there is too little fluid in your body, causing inefficient blood circulation. When one vomits or has diarrhea, they are constantly losing fluids which if not replaced, will lead to dehydration.
By knowing what to do and what not to do, you may be able to ride out an episode of Gastroenteritis.
WHAT CAN YOU DO?
In otherwise healthy children, most cases of mild gastroenteritis gradually go away within a few days. In the meantime, you can try the following suggestions:
DO NOT USE ANTIBIOTICS
Viruses are by far the most common cause of gastroenteritis. Antibiotics are ineffective against viruses and may even precipitate some gastroenteritis. The decision to use antibiotics during gastroenteritis should be made by a doctor who will determine if a bacterium is the cause and only then would antibiotics be warranted.
WHEN TO SEE YOUR DOCTOR
Most cases of gastroenteritis go away on their own. Visit a doctor if the vomiting and diarrhea continues for more than a day, or if you notice any signs of dehydration like:
WHAT CAN YOU DO TO PREVENT GASTROENTERITIS?
To help prevent gastroenteritis in all members of your family, you can take the following steps:
Having a bout of gastroenteritis is definitely not one of the most fun times in one’s life. Knowing what to do and what not to do may be the difference between you overcoming the bout before it overcomes you or a loved one.
