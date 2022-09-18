Fighting off gymtimidation… Get to know your equipment

==Fit-Nest==

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Gymtimidation is a term used to describe the fear in persons starting the gym. While the term may not be found in the dictionary, the experience is a real one, faced by many persons who may not know what to expect at this completely new space.

I believe we all at some point feared that we may not be using a particular piece of equipment the way in which we should, and from watching funny TikToks and YouTube videos, we may either learn what not to do, or become fearful that we would mess up and someone would catch us on camera.

It is important to acknowledge that making mistakes is always part of the learning process, but to help ease some of the nerves you may have, this week we are going to look at ways to use equipment in the gym correctly.

So many times we see persons show up not knowing what to do, and it’s not always that a trainer is present or vacant to show you what you should be doing, so hopefully this week’s column can help you identify the various types of gym equipment.

Lat pull-down machine

The lat pull-down machine targets the latissimus dorsi, more commonly referred to as the ‘lats’, which is the muscle just under the armpits and spreading across and down the back. Exercising these muscles help with proper posture and helps build strength to perform other activities such as pull-ups or others that may form part of your regular daily routine.

To do lat pull-downs, sit comfortably on the seat of the machine with your feet flat on the floor. Check the height of the bar as you may need to adjust its height by shortening or lengthening the chain or cable that supports the bar or your seat height.

The bar should be at a height that your outstretched arms can comfortably grasp it without having to stand up entirely, but you should also be able to still extend your arms to achieve a full range of motion. If the station has a thigh pad, adjust it so that the upper thighs are tucked firmly under the pad. This will assist you when you apply effort to the bar.

Next, grasp the bar and pull it down until it reaches near your chin. Exhale on the downward motion and aim to keep your upper torso (chest, abdomen and back) stationary. Be sure to keep your feet flat on the floor and engage your abs as you pull. Take your elbows as far back as you can before slowly returning the bar to the starting position. Avoid letting it crash into the weight plates as you repeat this exercise.

Prone leg curl machine

The prone leg curl machine targets another set of muscles, particularly the hamstrings, and is great for persons looking to increase their leg strength.

Before hopping onto this bad boy, select a weight that you can handle and adjust the ankle pad so that it would comfortably sit behind your ankles when lying down on the machine. You may need to get on and off the machine while setting it up and that’s okay!

Next, use the pin to increase or decrease the distance your legs will extend during the curl. The higher the number the smaller the range of motion will be. You may also need to adjust the forearm pads, increasing or decreasing their height until you can comfortably rest your forearms on them and grip the handles when laid on the machine.

After setting up, lay forward onto the prone curl machine, making sure your ankle pad is comfortably positioned behind your ankles. Grasp the handles and use your hamstring muscles to curl the ankle pad up towards your glutes, keeping your core tight and hips pressed into the pad. Pause at the top and then slowly reverse the movement, trying to keep the weight from touching the stack at the bottom. Repeat for about 10 times for one rep. Rest in between each set.

Cross trainer

The cross trainer is also called an elliptical machine. This one delivers a full body workout while improving your cardiovascular fitness, and its low impact too, which makes it perfect for beginners.

Start by safely stepping one foot at a time onto the pedals, using the handles as support. Start pedalling to turn on the cross trainer, once the machine lights up, press the green ‘Go’ or start button. You can then adjust the resistance using the resistance arrows up and down on the console or the central handles until you find a comfortable resistance to pedal at.

Be sure to hold onto the moving handles, use your upper body strength to push and pull them in tandem with your pedalling movements, instead of just letting the handles move your arms. Also try to keep your chest up, core tight and avoid lifting the feet too much as you pedal. When you’re ready to finish your workout, all you need to do is press the red stop button and the cross trainer will stop.