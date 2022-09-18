Education Minister conferred with prestigious Honorary Title

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand was conferred with the title of ‘Honorary Fellow’ of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) on September 14, last, in Calgary, Canada.

The title was conferred on the Minister in recognition of her outstanding service to the advancement of quality education and social justice which has made a positive difference in the lives of her fellow Guyanese.

The Institution credited the Minister’s trademark countrywide consultations for her success in achieving goals and milestones as is evidence by her respect for diverse perspectives and her conviction that everyone counts.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, Manickchand’s servant leadership, boldness in tackling difficult issues, results-oriented, solutions-focused approach came in for high commendation and significant relevance in the delivery of quality education generally and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was noted that under Minister Manickchand’s leadership, during COVID- 19, Guyana saw a steadfast return to relative normalcy in the education sector, has seen the expansion of the country’s only teacher training college with the aim of 100% of teachers being trained or in training by 2024, the expansion of the Guyana Learning Channel – a television channel dedicated to the delivery of education equitably, the establishment of a radio station dedicated to education, the provision of textbooks to all primary school children, expanded TVET offerings, and the establishment of ‘GROW’, a second chance programme for those who did not attain secondary exit qualifications, new curricula and sensible practical responses to COVID-19 closures, including the consolidating of relevant curricula, the preparation of curriculum-aligned, teacher-crafted worksheets for each topic from grades 1 to 9 and a commitment to delivering universal secondary education.

It was further noted that it was Minister Manickchand’s leadership that saw Guyana enter into a partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning and COURSERA, which in less than six months had realised more than 43, 305 certificates issued to 9,473 Guyanese making Guyana a leading country in relation to registrants and graduates.

Manickchand also launched nationally the ProFuturo programme where teachers are trained in the usage of ICT, which became even more necessary during the pandemic. More than 50 percent of the country’s teachers have enrolled and begun the training.

“In all her roles, the Honorable Minister has given practical expression to her love of country, her spirit of service and her alma mater Queen’s College motto Fideles Ubique Utiles (or Faithful and Useful Everywhere),” COL said.

The award of Honorary Fellowships was instituted by the Commonwealth of Learning in 1999. It is intended to honor carefully selected individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the growth and development of technology-mediated learning in their own country, and internationally, and to the advancement of education in the Commonwealth generally.

The award was conferred at the Tenth Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning (PCF10) held in partnership with Athabasca University – Canada’s online university from September 14 to 16, last, under the theme ‘Innovations for Educational Resilience.’