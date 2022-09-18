Delinquent, dysfunctional AAG

HEAR ME OUT!

By Rawle Toney

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has been one of the most delinquent and dysfunctional sporting body locally in recent times. But, things are now more blatant than ever with the AAG plunging deeper into being an aberrant body.

Guyana will not have any representatives in track and field at the October 1 – 15 South American Games in Paraguay, simply because of the AAG’s inept approach to how they govern the sport.

The country’s nonparticipation in the discipline of track and field in Asunción should not be taken lightly, since it adds to what seems to be a trend by the AAG under president Aubrey Hutson and his executives.

At any multisport event hosted globally, track and field is a must-see and at the South American games, things will be no different.

2022 SOUTH AMERICAN YOUTH GAMES

Sixteen athletes, coming from swimming, boxing, badminton, table tennis and 3X3 basketball represented Guyana at the third edition of the South American games in Argentina, April 28 – May 8.

Missing was track and field; why? The AAG did not submit a list of athletes to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

Ironically, at the second installment of the games in 2017, Guyana finished with four medals – all from track and field, inclusive of the country’s first and (so-far) only gold medal, thanks to Deshanna Skeete.

Hutson’s case was the AAG’s inability to get the documentation required in time to have the intended athletes registered in time.

It must be one of the most foolish explanations the AAG president could’ve come up with to save face, knowing very well that he did not submit a long-list of athletes to the GOA.

NONPARTICIPATION AT WORLD U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships took place in Cali, Colombia, August 1 – 6, where five athletes – Chante George, Keliza Smith, Shamar Horatio, Ezekiel Newton and Brianna Charles – had qualified for the prestigious event.

While Charles would later pull out of the Championships, the others were eager to match their speed with their peers from around the world. But, the AAG would once again dent the hopes of those athletes with their incompetence.

It is not yet certain why the team of athletes and their coaches were not present in Cali, because the Hutson has given conflicting reasons for the AAG’s inability to have the athletes in Colombia.

One time, it was reported that the athletes weren’t registered in-time, and another time it was stated that funding kept the team from traveling.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES TEAM SAVED BY GOA

Thirty-two (32) athletes represented Guyana at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England; 10 of which came from Track and Field.

Though not landing on the podium, the Guyanese athletes had a good showing at the games, especially the country’s 4X100m relay team which finished fourth in the finals. It was the first time that Guyana fielded a relay team at the Commonwealth Games.

However, it should be highlighted that the AAG had no part to play in the athletes even reaching England’s second largest city.

The AAG once again failed to submit a long-list of athletes to the GOA. Had it not been for the GOA’s Executive Committee and office staff, Guyana would not have had any representatives in track and field.

Think about how embarrassing and disappointing it would’ve been for Guyana to not be present at the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium.

GOA VP IS CORRECT!

Saturday September 17, Kaieteur News published an exclusive report with the GOA’s Vice President, Godfrey Munroe, who highlighted that the “the delinquency of these associations should not fall on the GOA,” while sternly pointing out, “no member of the GOA Executive Committee is anti-sport.”

An obviously irritated GOA Vice President told Kaieteur News “Mr. Hutson is so disrespectful to the point where five instances he did not respond to the request (for a long list).”

The AAG said they had shortlisted 13 athletes for the South American Games and was hoping to plead their case for a late submission.

The South American Games is organized by the Organización Deportiva Suramericana (ODESUR) of which Guyana (GOA) is one of 15 National Olympic Committees that are members.

Munroe’s contention is that the GOA “cannot be using frivolous means to engage with ODESUR. What are we telling them two weeks before the games?”

Some athletes took umbrage to Munroe’s comments, but the GOA Executive Committee Member said the AAG should not be given the leverage to continue acting not in the interest of their athletes.

HUTSON SHOULD APOLOGIZE TO ATHLETES

For what it’s worth, the AAG president owes the country’s athletes an open apology if he sincerely cares about their well-being.

Track and Field is a priority for any major multidiscipline event and the AAG’s continuous disrespect and insult towards their athletes should not be allowed to continue without notice and in this case, consequences.

It is sad, however, that in the end, it is the athletes who are feeling the brunt of the AAG’s negligence.

Sportsmen and women in Guyana are already finding it hard to garner support to aid in their preparation for championships, and to see their efforts go to waste by the AAG should be met with public outrage.