Daily fictions are being exposed; Guyanese eyes are opened

Kaieteur News – Twice in the newspapers, Mr. Vincent Alexander urged the editors that before publication of my columns, they must fact-check me. It would have been ethical if he had urged the newspapers at the same time to fact-check his submissions.

In a letter to the Stabroek News of Friday, September 16, 2022, headlined, “Disappointing that SN would publish the commissioner’s letter without verifying its contents,” the writer complained that the newspaper should have fact-checked Alexander’s publication which accused the GECOM chair of voting against an extension of the claims and objections period.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda issued a statement repudiating Alexander’s contention about the decision of the GECOM Chair. Ms. Ward made it pellucid in her statement that no decision was taken not to grant an extension.

The three PPP GECOM Commissioners described what took place at two GECOM’s statutory meetings and in a ball by ball description told the nation that there wasn’t any meeting at all in which the Chairman voted against the extension.

This is the same gentleman that wants the newspapers to fact-check me. This is the same gentleman that lost in the High Court then in the Court of Appeal a libel writ brought against him by the Chief Election Officer (CEO) for false accusations against the CEO.

With each passing day, the eyes of this nation are being opened to people from the opposition PNC and AFC parties and their surrogates who in contempt of the Guyanese people mouth off incredible fictions and display egregious barefacedness.

Go to the ‘Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show’ on YouTube and type in Ganesh Mahipaul. See how Opposition personalities are discrediting themselves. I contend that the AFC will not get even a hundred votes in 2025 and the PNC will suffer significant diminution in parliamentary seats.

Mr. Mahipaul on the show offered countless quotes about the March 2020 elections that he found in favour of his arguments that the PPP tampered with the elections. Mahipaul even went back in history to tell viewers about things the PPP did that he thought was bad.

Then Mahipaul threw his credibility out of the window. He was asked to comment on the elaborations in April and July 2020 by one of the leaders of the AFC, Dominic Gaskin and who is the son-in-law of the then President, David Granger.

Mr. Gaskin conceded that the election was tampered with by Mortimer Mingo. How did Mahipaul react to the question? He made himself a complete fool in the eyes of every person who was looking at the time and who subsequently looked. He said, he was not familiar with what Gaskin said and wrote.

Mr. Mahipaul last Thursday evening was the guest of ‘black pudding maan’ in a Zoom programme and referred to me as a mad man. Mahipaul has suddenly left politics to become a Psychiatrist. That is a good career move. He needs to know I could not be bothered with his characterization of me. I will not sue people who bad-mouth me.

I will answer Mahipaul the same way I answered Nigel Hinds on the ‘Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show’. Gildarie told me that Hinds on his Facebook page said that I am an anti-African racist. Again I have no hard feelings on what people say. Here is what I told Gildarie.

I will respond to Hinds if he can present to the Guyanese people a list of African personalities who are anti-Indian racists. Surely, Hinds doesn’t think Guyana has only Indian anti-African racists.

Here is what I will now ask Mahipaul- two questions. One is how sane he, Mahipaul, thinks he is – deeply sane, half sane, a little bit sane or mad like me? The second question is can he come up with a list of current PNC leaders and PNC surrogates that he thinks is mad as I am?

Does he think ‘black pudding maan’ is mad like me? Does he think trench ‘crapo maan’ is mad like me? What about Henry the narcissist? Is he mad? Finally, is the Opposition Leader mad like Freddie Kissoon? After all I do shake people’s hand. I am not that mad to refuse to do so.

‘Black pudding maan’ on that same programme with Mahipaul told his decreasing viewership that blackouts have returned to Guyana. They never went away. Under the APNU+AFC Government there was an increase in blackouts.

I wrote five, yes five, columns between 2016 and 2018 detailing the frequency of blackouts under APNU+AFC that never occurred with the PPP government from 1992 to 2015. ‘Black pudding maan’ wouldn’t have experienced blackouts during that period. He does not live in Guyana.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)