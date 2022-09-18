Latest update September 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Amazon Warriors face Royals on final night in T&T

Sep 18, 2022 Sports

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

– Nabi joins Jamaica Tallawahs

(CPL) – Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will join the Jamaica Tallawahs at the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Nabi has played 237 times for Afghanistan in international matches and brings a huge amount of experience from T20 cricket across the globe. This will be Nabi’s third time playing for a Hero CPL franchise having previous represented the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Saint Lucia Kings.

The Amazon Warriors skipper Shimron Hetmyer and his team will face an uphill task in tonight’s showdown against the Royals. (Getty Images)

Tabraiz Shamsi has been impactful with the ball for the Amazon Warriors. (Getty Images)

Nabi will be available for selection for the Tallawahs from the start of the Guyana leg of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the tournament enters its final day in Trinidad and Tobago today with two matches that will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors oppose the tournament leader, Barbados Royals, from 10:00am then in the evening match will see the host nation go up against the St. Lucia Kings from 7:00pm.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Amazon Warriors face Royals on final night in T&T

Amazon Warriors face Royals on final night in T&T

Sep 18, 2022

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… – Nabi joins Jamaica Tallawahs (CPL) – Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will join the Jamaica Tallawahs at the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League...
Read More
Delinquent, dysfunctional AAG

Delinquent, dysfunctional AAG

Sep 18, 2022

4-R Lions versus GNIC game ends in controversy

4-R Lions versus GNIC game ends in controversy

Sep 18, 2022

LABA elections slated for today at Linden Town Council Chambers

LABA elections slated for today at Linden Town...

Sep 18, 2022

UDFA Senior League and Namilco U-17 invade MSC today

UDFA Senior League and Namilco U-17 invade MSC...

Sep 18, 2022

Badri Prasad Memorial T20 resumes today in Wakenaam

Badri Prasad Memorial T20 resumes today in...

Sep 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]