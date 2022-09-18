Amazon Warriors face Royals on final night in T&T

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

– Nabi joins Jamaica Tallawahs

(CPL) – Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will join the Jamaica Tallawahs at the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Nabi has played 237 times for Afghanistan in international matches and brings a huge amount of experience from T20 cricket across the globe. This will be Nabi’s third time playing for a Hero CPL franchise having previous represented the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Saint Lucia Kings.

Nabi will be available for selection for the Tallawahs from the start of the Guyana leg of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the tournament enters its final day in Trinidad and Tobago today with two matches that will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors oppose the tournament leader, Barbados Royals, from 10:00am then in the evening match will see the host nation go up against the St. Lucia Kings from 7:00pm.