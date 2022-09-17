U.S. Embassy helping UG to acquire crucial int’l accreditation

Kaieteur News – To bolster its standing internationally, the University of Guyana (UG), with help from the United States Embassy, is currently in the process of obtaining accreditation through the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

ABET, which is headquartered in Maryland, United States, is an internationally recognised accreditor of university programmes in applied science, computing, engineering, and technology.

According to a U.S. Embassy release, the university’s ABET accreditation team has been working diligently on several significant accreditation steps including curriculum data collection, facility evaluations, and laboratory upgrades. While the process of accreditation is ongoing, once achieved for UG’s programmes, it will further establish graduates’ qualifications for engineering positions and enable them to take greater advantage of Guyana’s vast opportunities in the oil and gas, infrastructure, and other sectors.

The release noted that the U.S. Embassy is a proud long-standing partner to UG and continues to provide technical assistance through the Fulbright Programme to support the accreditation process.

On September 14, last, U.S. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch convened key stakeholders, including the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P., to discuss the international accreditation of programmes offered by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) at the local university.

The University’s ABET lead is Dr. Norman Munroe, a Fulbright U.S. Scholar alumnus. Earlier this year, Fulbright Specialist Dr. Cesar Levy worked with the ABET accreditation team to review course portfolios and self-study supplements. Later this year, another Fulbright Specialist is expected to focus on laboratory maintenance and procedures, establishment of computer labs, and engineering curricula.

In her remarks, Ambassador Lynch said, “ABET accreditation is a vital step in ensuring that the people of Guyana will be better prepared to more broadly participate and take advantage of national and regional prosperity. ABET and the high-quality engineers who study here at the University of Guyana are key partners who can ensure Guyana’s transformative investments deliver well into the future.”

Other speakers included Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin and Dr. Munroe, Chair of the ABET committee.

In line with the U.S.’ commitment toward Guyana’s governance and prosperity, the U.S. Embassy, back in 2020, had hosted a webinar on the topic of the FET international accreditation. In a virtual seminar held on June 3, 2020, Ambassador Lynch opened the webinar that included UG Chancellor Prof. Edward Greene, Prof. Mohamed-Martin, then President of ExxonMobil Guyana Rod Henson, then Director of the Environmental Protection Agency Dr. Vincent Adams, President of the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers Mr. Stuart Hughes, and students and faculty from UG.

It was reported in 2020 that Dr. Monroe, had been working with members of the FET on the accreditation process, which normally takes about 19 months.

“Achieving ABET accreditation for UG’s engineering programmes will increase opportunities for international employment, advancement and prosperity for graduates and allow Guyana to unlock the opportunities provided by the oil industry. There is only one institution with an ABET accredited programme in the Caribbean and I look forward to UG becoming the second.” said Ambassador Lynch.

Accreditation is a peer-review process that certifies the quality of the postsecondary education and provides assurance that programmes meet top-tier global quality standards for engineering. Educational institutions or programmes with ABET certification also undergo periodic reviews to ensure that established criteria are being met.