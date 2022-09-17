Tropical Storm Fiona causes rescheduling of CG United ODI Series

New Zealand Women Tour of the West Indies…

(CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to commence the CG United ODI Series between the West Indies Women and New Zealand Women on Monday 19 September.

The full eight-match white ball Series has been rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Fiona passing across Antigua and the Leeward Islands on Friday 16 September and continuing bad weather conditions anticipated over the rest of the weekend.

The three-match CG United ODI series will now be played on 19, 22 and 24 September, with the five-match T20 International (T20I) Series starting on 28 September including two pairs of back-to-back T20Is. The 2nd and 4th T20I matches will now start at 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica time giving both teams adequate recovery time between matches.

CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to reach an agreement with NZ Cricket with no loss of games resulting. Hopefully the inclement weather doesn’t linger, and we can get the show started bright and early on Monday.”

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by MasterCard.

For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app, and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

All matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Full match schedule

CG United ODI Series

Monday 19 September: 1st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Thursday 22 September: 2nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Sunday 25 September: 3rd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

T20I Series

Wednesday 28 September: 1st T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

Saturday 1 October: 2nd T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/11:00amm Jamaica time

Sunday 2 October: 3rd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

Wednesday 5 October: 4th T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time

Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time