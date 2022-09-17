Latest update September 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Proposals submitted for procurement of floodlights for Regions 10 & 6 athletic tracks

Sep 17, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With works moving apace for the completion of the athletic tracks in Regions Six and 10, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is seeking proposals for the procurement and installation of floodlights for those tracks.

During the opening of tenders on Thursday, it was revealed that Superior Group Inc. and Kaylex Enterprise are the only two companies that submitted proposals.

Meanwhile, under the same Ministry, proposals were submitted by Superior Group Inc. to undertake works on the Anna Regina and Mackenzie community grounds.

This year, with $3.2 billion allocated to sport development, $2.4 billion was set aside for sports infrastructure , that is, for the completion of the athletic tracks, multi-purpose sports facilities, the erection of stands at the National Track and Field Centre just to name a few. Also, out of the $2.4 billion allocation, the government earmarked $250 million for the continued improvement of the community grounds across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and installation of 30KW single phase backup diesel generator for the Environmental Protection Agency Whim sub-office in Berbice

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Request for design and build proposal for procurement and installation of flood lights for athletic track, Region 10.

 

 

Request for design and build proposal for procurement and installation of flood lights for athletic track, Region 6

 

 

Request for design and build proposal for ground preparation for Anna Regina Ground

 

 

Request for design and build proposal for ground preparation for Mackenzie Ground

 

 

 

 

