GEA installs solar system at Chinese Landing Primary School

Sep 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has installed a 3.42kWp Solar PV System along with a 21.6kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Chinese Landing Primary School in Region One.
According to a government release, the solar PV modules used for the installation were provided by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the GEA’s sustainable energy interventions.
Chinese Landing is a Carib Indigenous community situated along the Barama River of the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region. This riverine settlement is home to approximately 300 residents with several public buildings.
In line with the GEA’s mandate to provide clean and reliable energy for public use, the GEA transported and installed a 3.42kWp solar PV system and a 21.6kWh battery energy storage system at the Primary School on August 20, 2022.
Noteworthy, this renewable energy solution provides electricity to both the primary and nursery schools. GEA also upgraded and completed the electrical network infrastructure and installed outlets and energy-efficient LED lights to improve the lighting system of the buildings.
A total of six teachers and 74 pupils would benefit from this installation. With an uninterrupted electricity supply, it is expected that learning and other academic activities would be enhanced.
The village and primary school teachers were grateful for the completed installation and other electrical works. The GEA also assisted in educating the teachers on the operation and basic maintenance of the installed Solar PV System.
