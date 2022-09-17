Essequibo man killed in hit and run accident – driver in custody

Latest update September 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 63-year-old man, Ameer Alli, of Lot 30 Adventure, Essequibo Coast, was killed in a hit and run accident on Thursday night, and police have since held the culpable driver.
The accident, this publication was informed, occurred at Adventure public road on the Essequibo Coast between 20:30 and 20:45 hrs.
Alli, who was last seen alive moments earlier on the eastern side of the public road, was reportedly on his way to the home of a family friend.
According to reports, the man was proceeding north along the thoroughfare and was struck down by a motorcar which was proceeding in the opposite direction.
As a result of the collision, Alli sustained severe injuries to his head and both legs were reportedly broken. He was pronounced dead at the Suddie Public Hospital.
Kaieteur News understands that although the vehicle fled the scene, its left side mirror, bearing registration number PWW 2293, was recovered from the scene.
Police were on Friday working with the Guyana Revenue Authority in an effort to obtain the identity of the owner of vehicle and had even urged anyone to come forward with information that may lead to an arrest. However, this publication has since learnt that the driver, who is reportedly not the owner of the vehicle, has since surrendered to police.
Meanwhile, relatives of the dead revealed that he lived alone, and had no wife or children.
