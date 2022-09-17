Early defeats leave no room for error in Warriors camp

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have completed half of the preliminary round matches in the 2022 edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, but the squad still remains at the bottom of the points table after winning once in five outings.

A win, a no result and three losses are already compiled by the five-time runner up, which has them with only three points on the board.

However, the race at the bottom of the table remains a very close one while the front runners are making the most of their match form.

Warriors are last in the six franchise tournament with three points while Barbados Royals lead the board with 12 points ahead of Jamaica Tallawahs – eight points, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots – six points, Trinbago Knight Riders – five points and St. Lucia Kings – five points.

All teams are scheduled to play each other twice in the prelims which means, each team plays a total of 10 matches before the next round. Royals, Tallawahs and Patriots have all completed seven matches while Knight Riders and Kings have each completed six. Guyana is the only team that has played five matches thus far.

In Guyana’s current position, it leaves no room to maneuver and it is too late to experiment with working combinations in search of win that could help them advance to the playoffs and ultimately, a shot at the CPL title on home soil.

Anything less than a win in Guyana’s remaining prelims will result in a huge mounting of pressure with chances of a title rapidly slipping away.

The tournament continues over the weekend at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Today, the Patriots and Kings collide from 10:00 hrs then Knight Riders oppose the Tallawahs in the evening match, which bowls off at 19:00 hrs.

On Sunday, the Twin Island Republic witnesses its final two CPL matches of this season as Royals and Amazon Warriors get the ball rolling from 10:00 hrs, then the home crowd will have the opportunity to see TKR in action against Kings from 19:00 hrs.

After that, the tournament comes here from Wednesday, September 21, with Guyana fixed to play every night for the first four days of the remaining seven days left in the event.