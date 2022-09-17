De stuttering start back

Dem Boys seh…

Kaieteur News – De last time dat de Vee Pee stutter was when de reporter ask he about Mr. Sue. De man start to stutter like some ah dem old truck wah gat engine from de Stone Age. De reporter throw he off guard.

But when yuh think dat de man ketch back heself, yuh bin mistaken. De man waltz in to Kaieteur Radio brimming with confidence last Tuesday night. He was like a man on a mission. He walk in strong but he walk out shaky.

He thought it woulda be a walkover and how he woulda get de chance to embarrass de bossman of de Waterfalls paper. But he end up embarrassing heself. De man stumble and stutter through de interview. And de bossman of de Waterfalls paper nah mention de name Sue yet.

De Vee Pee was like wan elusive pimpernel. He dodging leff right and centre. He did claim when in Opposition how de APNU+AFC sign a bad deal. But yet he nah want seh how he gan mek it right. Dem boys wan know when he gan mek de deal right because Guyana nah gat no future with a deal like dis.

He talk about cake shop. Well de country running like one. A small band of people mekin all de decisions; dem gat micromanagement tekkin place. No proper planning nah doing. And major thing building without proper feasibility plans.

No wonder de Vee Pee stuttering and trying fuh buse out with de bossman of Waterfalls paper. He bin come fuh try put de Waterfalls bossman in he place. But he end up being outta place.

Talk half, leff half.