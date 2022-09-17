Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tourney continues this weekend

Latest update September 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2022 Sports
The Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Second Division Tournament organised by the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will continue today and tomorrow.
Today, two matches will be played at three venues with the first one scheduled to commence at 09:30 hrs while the second one will start at 13:30hrs.
At the Queen’s College ground, Police will face-off with Transport Sports Club in the morning game while in the afternoon game QC will come up against Sophia.
At DCC, GNIC battle 4-R Lions while in the afternoon game Demerara Cricket Club and Georgetown Cricket Club will clash in the most anticipated match of the round.
At Malteenoes, the host will play Muslim Youth Organisation from 09:30hrs while later, PFA out of Agricola face Ace Warriors in the afternoon encounter.
Tomorrow, QC, MYO, DCC, MSC and Everest will host matches. TSC will play Bel Air Rubis before QC oppose GDF at QC. Police come up against Ace Warriors and GCC play MYO at MYO.
At DCC, 4-R Lions take on Diplomats from 09:30hrs while Everest play DCC at Everest from 13:30hrs.
At Malteenoes, the home team oppose Third Class before PFA face Sophia.
