Latest update September 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tourney continues this weekend

Sep 17, 2022 Sports

The Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Second Division Tournament organised by the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will continue today and tomorrow.

Today, two matches will be played at three venues with the first one scheduled to commence at 09:30 hrs while the second one will start at 13:30hrs.

At the Queen’s College ground, Police will face-off with Transport Sports Club in the morning game while in the afternoon game QC will come up against Sophia.

At DCC, GNIC battle 4-R Lions while in the afternoon game Demerara Cricket Club and Georgetown Cricket Club will clash in the most anticipated match of the round.

At Malteenoes, the host will play Muslim Youth Organisation from 09:30hrs while later, PFA out of Agricola face Ace Warriors in the afternoon encounter.

Tomorrow, QC, MYO, DCC, MSC and Everest will host matches. TSC will play Bel Air Rubis before QC oppose GDF at QC. Police come up against Ace Warriors and GCC play MYO at MYO.

At DCC, 4-R Lions take on Diplomats from 09:30hrs while Everest play DCC at Everest from 13:30hrs.

At Malteenoes, the home team oppose Third Class before PFA face Sophia.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tropical Storm Fiona causes rescheduling of CG United ODI Series

Tropical Storm Fiona causes rescheduling of CG United ODI Series

Sep 17, 2022

New Zealand Women Tour of the West Indies… (CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to commence the CG United ODI Series between the West Indies Women and...
Read More
GOA Vice President points to AAG for Track & Field nonparticipation at South American Games

GOA Vice President points to AAG for Track &...

Sep 17, 2022

Ashley Khalil anticipates good showing from Squash team at South American Games

Ashley Khalil anticipates good showing from...

Sep 17, 2022

Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20 Marines Tourney continues this weekend

Atlantic Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles T20...

Sep 17, 2022

Early defeats leave no room for error in Warriors camp

Early defeats leave no room for error in Warriors...

Sep 17, 2022

Tropical Storm Fiona forces postponement of 1st CG United Women’s ODI

Tropical Storm Fiona forces postponement of 1st...

Sep 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]