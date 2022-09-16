Latest update September 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wasim spins Tallawahs to win

Sep 16, 2022 Sports

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

(CPL) – The Jamaica Tallawahs consolidated second place in the league table with a six run (DLS) victory over Barbados Royals, inflicting their first loss of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

Imad Wasim is congratulated by teammates during his spell of 3 – 14. (Getty Images)

The Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and chose to field first, Imad Wasim getting them off to a spectacular start by bowling two maiden overs and taking three wickets in the powerplay to leave the Royals reeling at 17-3 after six overs. It was South African internationals Quinton De Kock and David Miller who rebuilt the innings for the Royals with an 83 run partnership that took them to 146/6 at the end of their innings.

Brandon King and Amir Jangoo got off to a flying start in the chase, scoring 50 runs by the fifth over to put the Tallawahs in a commanding position. Jason Holder would take three wickets as the Royals fought back, but it was not enough as the Royals reached 126/5 and won by five wickets (DLS), six runs ahead of the par score.

Quinton de Kock was the match’s top scorer with 74. (Getty Images)

Jamaica Tallawahs shocked the Royals early on in the innings with Wasim striking three times within the powerplay, removing Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers and Corbin Bosch with his bamboozling deliveries. But it was de Kock, once again batting lower down the order at four, who led the way with a sublime 74 off just 43 balls, with support from David Miller as the Royals ended up finishing on 146/6.

Tallawahs had a dream start to their chase with King and Jangoo finding the boundary consistently in the PowerPlay. However, Obed McCoy would strike with two wickets, before Holder set up a tense finish by taking three wickets. In the end, a six from Rovman Powell just before rain fell would prove critical, as it meant the Tallwahs finished ahead by six runs on DLS and picked up the five wicket win.

Match details: Jamaica Tallawahs 126/5 (King 46, Jangoo 29; Holder 3/33, McCoy 2/19) beat Barbados Royals 146/6 (de Kock 74, Miller 34; Wasim 3/14, Allen 1/14) by six runs (DLS)

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tropical Storm Fiona forces postponement of 1st CG United Women’s ODI

Tropical Storm Fiona forces postponement of 1st CG United Women’s...

Sep 16, 2022

Cricket West Indies (CWI), in conjunction with the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Team Management have agreed to the postponement of the 1st CG United One Day International scheduled for Friday 16...
Read More
Guyanese Roberts enjoying fine stint in Barbados

Guyanese Roberts enjoying fine stint in Barbados

Sep 16, 2022

Wasim spins Tallawahs to win

Wasim spins Tallawahs to win

Sep 16, 2022

3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football League kicks off Sunday

3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18...

Sep 16, 2022

IBGL Golf Tournament set for tomorrow at the LGC

IBGL Golf Tournament set for tomorrow at the LGC

Sep 16, 2022

Conquerors to battle GT Panthers, GPF looking to arrest GFC tonight

Conquerors to battle GT Panthers, GPF looking to...

Sep 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ADDICTS OF VITRIOL

    Kaieteur News – What is your addiction? Most of us are addicted or in some way attached to something or the other. Not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]