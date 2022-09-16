VOTE FUH FREENESS!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Vote fuh me suh yuh can get full transparency. Vote fuh me and there will be accountability.

Vote fuh me and everything gan be free. Vote fuh me and everything will be VAT free. Vote fuh me and school lunches will be free, uniforms will be free, school books will be free. Vote fuh me and water will be free. Vote fuh me and electricity will be free. Vote fuh me and all medication will be free.

Vote fuh me and paddy will be free. Vote fuh me and all pensioners gonna get free spectacles.

Vote fuh me and all investors will not have to pay any interest and will be allowed to retain all their profits and like dem oil companies not pay any taxes.

Vote fuh me and farm leases will be free. Vote fuh me and drainage and irrigation will be free.

Vote fuh me and television, newspapers and radio will be free. Vote fuh me and every house will have free internet, every teenager will get a free smart phone and free monthly top-ups.

What do you mean by asking me how I will pay fuh all of these things? You ain’t hearing me? Everything will be free. So there will be no need fuh money. No need fuh property. No need fuh taxes because everything will be free, free, free!

Talk half, leff half.