Guyanese Roberts enjoying fine stint in Barbados

Latest update September 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2022 Sports
Guyanese Keon Roberts has been enjoying a fine stint in Barbados, playing for Sheffield in the Barbados Cricket Association Second Division Championship.
Roberts helped his team to the semi finals of the BCA Plate 40-over Championship for the first time, but they were knocked out at that stage.
He hit a top score of 34, but his team lost by 55 runs to BNOC, recently. Playing at Greens, BNOC made 178-6 from their allotted 40 overs. William Lashley made 45 and Dave Estwick finished on 44 not out while Brandon Sitaya took 3-45 for the opposition. Sheffield made 123 all out in 28.3 overs. Keton Cox supported Roberts with 22 as Dave Estwick claimed 3-25.
Buffy’s Mini Mart Inch will play BNOC in the final on September 25.
Earlier in the tournament, Roberts made 17 and picked up 3-18 as his team beat Passage United by 41 runs.
Roberts, who plays for Rising Star of Zeelugt locally, also played in the two –day tournament and hit a top score of 93 versus Bagatelle. He also had a match haul of nine wickets against St Joseph Culture; he also made 79 and picked up 4 for 28 against Empire, all winning causes.
