Govt threatens legal action over seizure of Guyanese fishing vessels in Suriname 

Latest update September 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, SC said that the Government could possibly take legal action against Surinamese authorities who seized and sold at least three fishing vessels belonging to Guyanese fishermen.
The vessels were seized as the men reportedly went to fish in the Corentyne River, closer to Suriname. During his weekly programme, ‘Issues in the News,’ AG Nandlall explained that the Guyana Government was looking for compensation from Suriname.
“The intention is to seek compensation and if it is that we have to pursue litigation, well, then that is an avenue that will also be explored. But the process will begin with a letter from me on behalf of the Government of Guyana on this matter, requesting an investigation and compensation if it’s found that the Suriname authorities acted illegally,” Nandlall said.
Nandlall explained however, that there was a process to be followed that involved him, firstly, writing Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, on the treatment of Guyanese fishermen by Surinamese authorities.
Back in August, three fishermen’s boats and fishing equipment were seized after they were found to be fishing in Surinamese waters. Reportedly in search of catch, the fishermen made their ways into the Berbice River and then crossed over into Suriname waters.
Back then, the three Guyanese boat captains and their crews were taken into custody at Nickerie, Suriname after being in possession of apparent ‘false licenses.’ The detained Guyanese were reportedly unaware that the Suriname fishing licenses in their possession were not valid and based on Surinamese law, fishing licenses are only granted to citizens of that country.
However, while the captains who were identified as Ramesh Ramchand and Mahendra Bissessar of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Troy Tyrell of Lusignan, ECD and their crew have since returned to Guyana after paying hefty fines, their vessels and materials were not released. The latter remain in custody of the Surinamese authorities.
