Emergency works for Rasville, Covent Garden access bridges

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders it was revealed that the Ministry of Public Works is gearing up to reconstruct the access bridge at Rasville, Georgetown and Covent Garden on the East Bank Demerara.

Though no engineer estimate was provided, a total of five contractors have submitted bids for the projects. Meanwhile, the Guyana Energy Agency is seeking a firm to supply and deliver 30,000 solar PV home energy systems. Two companies have expressed interest in providing the PV systems.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Emergency reconstruction of Rasville access bridge, Region Four, and emergency reconstruction of Covent Garden access bridge.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Rehabilitation and enclosure of building, Essequibo Coast.

Guyana Water Inc.

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of 625KVA Diesel Generator.

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and delivery of 30,000 solar PV home energy systems.

Demerara Harbour Bridge

Supply and delivery of cherry picker truck (articulated/telescopic aerial).