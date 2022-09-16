Eight weeks national consensus kicks off

Kaieteur News – The Bureau of Statistics on Thursday began the enumeration process of counting all people in Guyana, in the National Population and Housing Census 2022.

The counting started with the households of the President, Prime Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition. Census-takers started the count in households with First Lady, Arya Ali and son Zayd Ali at State House, then continued with the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, his wife Mrs. Mignon Bowen-Phillips, and their daughter Maya Phillips at his official residence.

Later in the day, the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton and family were counted at his private residence on the East Coast of Demerara.

Within the next eight weeks, the Census will take a complete count of the population and buildings of the country with the aim of providing vital data for developmental plans for the nation, as well as providing the private sector with information that will help in new areas of investment.

Trained ‘Census-Takers’ from the Bureau of Statistics will be visiting every home in Guyana over the next eight weeks to collect this vital information from the population. This exercise occurs every ten years, in accordance with the Statistics Act of 1965.

The 2022 Census is a historic one for Guyana, since enumerators will be collecting data electronically, instead of using paper, as was done in the past. All enumerators must present their Bureau of Statistics Identification Badges before entering the home of any person during the Census.

It should be noted that all persons within the boundaries of Guyana will be counted in the census, regardless of nationality. Given the importance of quantitative data, especially in a rapidly burgeoning economy, a population and housing census also serves as an essential tool for logical undertakings.

During the launch of the national consensus programme last week, President Irfaan Ali emphasised that the census is far more than the collection of data. “I can tell you that one of the great difficulties researchers find, especially those doing academic work, is the absence of data in the region. Quantitative data is very important in making qualitative analysis.”

The President said the house-to-house survey will also allow the administration to develop an important programmatic impact analysis. “So, data driven decision making is important so that we could arrive at the best decision in the interest of people,” he said.

Another important issue, President Ali highlighted, is policy formulation, noting that strategies cannot be implemented without data.

With Government implementing new policies and programmes to better the lives of citizens, the President disclosed that the census allows the administration to measure how well its commitments are being fulfilled. President Ali said land information system, land administration and development, as well as climate vulnerability, are among the areas that are essential to information gathering during future censuses.